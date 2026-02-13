Nelly Korda’s Elder Sister Issues Concerning Health Update Amid LPGA Return Rumors

Jessica Korda has been away from the greens for quite some time now. Having made a brief appearance at the Grant Thornton Invitational at the end of 2025, she is currently targeting a mid-March 2026 return to the competitive realm. Notably, just when her comeback plans were warming up, Jessica Korda got benched by a virus. However, she has just shared an update to announce her win over the unforeseen setback.

In a humorous yet relieved tone, Jessica Korda posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story in her gym fit and captioned it, “Proof of life – went on my first walk. Can’t believe this virus took me out for a whole a** week”

She shared how she was down for an entire week owing to the viral sickness. It even forced her to stay indoors to rest and recover. However, she has finally been able to go out for a walk after a while.

Imago CLIFTON, NJ – MAY 10: Jessica Korda of the United States plays during the Cognizant Founders Cup Pro-Am at Upper Montclair Country Club on May 10, 2023 in Clifton, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAY 10 LPGA, Golf Damen Cognizant Founders Cup EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23051014895

Jessica participated in the mixed-team Grant Thornton Invitational alongside partner Bud Cauley. Although fans caught a glimpse of the LPGA golfer who finished tied for 13th with a score of 17-under par in the event, the golfing realm is waiting for her return to the LPGA Tour in a full-time capacity.

After a two-and-a-half-year competitive absence due to a back injury and the birth of her beautiful little son, Greyson, she is waiting to be back to the fairways and play under the LPGA Tour. However, something is seemingly posing a barrier.

What is holding back Jessica Korda from making LPGA return?

It has been a long time since we have seen Jessica Korda step onto the greens. Having given birth to Grayson back in 2024, Korda is currently on 2 years of maternity leave allowed by the LPGA. And while that period is due to end in 2026, there is something that is seemingly delaying her return.

Towards the end of January 2026, Korda uploaded an Instagram story in which she mentioned that she is struggling to perfect her grip on the fairway.

Imago WEST CALDWELL, NJ – OCTOBER 09: Jessica Korda on the 18th tee box during the third round of the Cognizant Founders Cup on Ocober 9,2021 at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell,NJ. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire GOLF: OCT 09 LPGA, Golf Damen – Founders Cup Icon21100955903

“Grip strengthen. No matter how many times I try and strengthen this damn thing, it still looks weak. Two, posture. I need to bump my hip a little bit to the side. It’s getting too stacked on my left side, which is not good. And then, going back, I need to rotate my hips a little bit more instead of glide, protect my back. Oh, I’m going to keep my chest moving. Obviously, that’s like a given so those are the three things that I need to keep up today while I play. Wish me luck,” Korda said in the previously posted Instagram story.

This is not a new occurrence for Korda. Analyzing her technique, the LPGA star stated how she obsesses over her grip before launching a shot on the greens. She also consciously tries to strengthen her trail hand in order to avoid opening up the clubface too much. Notably, her persistent issues with gripping might also be a root cause for her back issues. Weak grips often lead to adjustments in backswings that can have a negative impact on the back and body.