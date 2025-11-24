Nelly Korda’s Feelings on Jeeno Thitikul Breaking Iconic LPGA Record Speaks Volumes

Twenty-three years. That’s how long Annika Sorenstam’s single-season scoring average record stood untouched, but only until Jeeno Thitikul shattered it by a razor-thin 0.016 strokes at the CME Group Tour Championship. When asked about the historic achievement, Nelly Korda didn’t hold back her admiration.

“Yeah, it’s quite amazing. Great talent, great player. It’s fun to see her craft kind of up close as well,” Korda said during her post-round press conference. But it was her next observation that truly captured the magnitude of Jeeno’s accomplishment.

“To finally beat a record so far in—what was it, 2002, you said? For it to take until 2025, I mean, it’s crazy. That just tells you that the greats don’t come along too often.”

Jeeno’s 68.681 scoring average eclipsed Annika’s 68.697 mark from 2002, joining an exclusive club of just three players ever to finish below 69.00. The respect in Korda’s voice said everything about recognizing true greatness.

The numbers tell a staggering story.

Only three players in LPGA history have broken the 69.00 barrier for a full season. Annika set the standard at 68.697 in 2002. Lydia Ko came closest with 68.988 in 2022. Now Jeeno stands alone at the top with 68.681. The margin separating history is almost invisible, 0.016 strokes. That’s roughly the width of a golf ball. Yet that minuscule difference represents 23 years of dominance finally surpassed.

The Vare Trophy recognizes this achievement. The award uses Adjusted Scoring Average, which accounts for course difficulty across different tournaments. Players must complete a minimum of 70 rounds to qualify. Jeeno met every requirement while maintaining unprecedented consistency across 26 events.

Her 2025 season delivered three victories, including back-to-back CME Group Tour Championship titles. She collected 14 top-10 finishes in just 20 starts. The $4 million winner’s check at CME pushed her season earnings to record territory. More importantly, she claimed Player of the Year honors and secured her spot as World No. 1.

The mental resilience behind these numbers stands out even more. Jeeno bounced back from a devastating four-putt loss at the Kroger Queen City Championship to win in Shanghai weeks later. That recovery defined her season.

Two stars, two vastly different journeys

The contrast between Jeeno’s breakthrough and Nelly’s struggle creates a fascinating narrative. Korda entered 2025 as golf’s most dominant force. She had captured seven victories in 2024, including five consecutive wins. That streak tied records held by Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.

Then everything changed. Korda went winless in 2025 despite posting a 69.58 scoring average. Her statistics nearly matched her historic 2024 campaign. She made every cut in 19 of her 19 starts. Her driving accuracy actually improved. Yet the trophies never came.

The season revealed unprecedented competitive depth across women’s golf. Twenty-nine different winners emerged in 30 tournaments. The margins between excellence and victory shrank to almost nothing.

Korda described her year with one word: “A grind.”

She spoke openly about managing expectations and blocking outside noise. Her team helped her focus on improvement rather than outcomes. The U.S. Women’s Open haunted her, one shot she desperately wanted back from the 18th hole.

“Success is never linear,” Korda reflected after finishing third at CME, six shots behind Jeeno.

Meanwhile, Jeeno dominated nearly every statistical category. She led in wins, top-10s, Strokes Gained: Total, Birdie Percentage, and Bogey Avoidance. The consistency separated her from everyone else.

Nelly’s gracious response to Jeeno’s record demonstrates the class that defines champions. She praised her rival’s talent while acknowledging the rarity of such achievements. Her words carried weight because she understands firsthand how difficult sustained excellence truly is.

As both players look toward 2026, their contrasting 2025 seasons set up a compelling rivalry. Jeeno carries historic momentum. Nelly seeks to recapture her dominant form. The stage is set for another fascinating chapter in women’s golf.