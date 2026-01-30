Nelly Korda’s Rival Addresses Burn Out Issues on LPGA Amid Season Opener: ‘Got No Money’

A laugh cut through the polished setting of a season-opening press conference, and suddenly the conversation shifted from swing mechanics to survival. The World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul hinted at the grind behind the glamour. She offered a blunt, humorous line that revealed how thin the line can be between chasing trophies and simply keeping the engine running.

“I would say sometimes. Sometimes like a lot of people come up to me and say up to me. I was just like, I know. I already know. Now I have to figure it out how to still do my job, still going out there, and have six or eight hours of practice golf. You know, sometimes you get lazy. You get burnout of hitting balls,” Jeeno Thitikul spoke up at a media conference at the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. “I’m pretty sure you get burned out sometimes. Life goes on. Still have work to do. If not we got no money. (Laughs)”

Imago August 24, 2025, Toronto, Ontario, Canada: JEENO THITIKUL of Thailand lines up a birdie putt on the seventh green during the final round of the 2025 CPKC Women s Open at Mississauga Golf and Country Club. Toronto Canada – ZUMAv136 20250824_zsp_v136_046 Copyright: xJeffxVoganx

The season opener, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, is underway at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida. Thitikul arrived from Thailand on Saturday, January 24, adjusting to cold weather and fast greens. In Round 1 on January 28, she shot a 5-under 67 (33-34), tying for second behind Nasa Hataoka’s 66.

While the World No. 1 title looks very appealing, the efforts to get there can be overwhelming. As Thitikul, arch rival of the former World No. 1 Nelly Korda, highlighted, golfers need to practice for extended sessions even after competing in an event. Thus, it is evident that one can feel burnt out at times. And she is not the only one to say that.

Nelly Korda withdrew from the late 2025 events in Asia, citing injury and burnout.

“By this time of the year, my body is definitely worn down,” she said.

She even criticized the LPGA’s 2026 schedule, which includes bunched majors.

This year, there are three major events packed into six weeks. The US Women’s Open Championship runs from June 4 to June 7, 2026. Then there’s the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, scheduled from June 25 to June 28, 2026. Following these two events is the Amundi Evian Championship from July 9 to July 12, 2026.

Her sister, Jessica Korda, also blamed the LPGA’s “hectic schedule” for player injuries and exhaustion in 2025.

“Fatigue plays a huge role… If you’re tired, your whole body feels it. And we do play a decent amount,” she said.

Her comments sparked calls for reform by fans. Lydia Ko and Karrie Webb also spoke about the toll of constantly playing golf.

Jeeno Thitikul, however, added a pinch of humor. She said that while it could be troublesome, LPGA stars need to endure it because if they don’t, they won’t earn money. Since professional golfers rely on official tournament earnings, it is important for them to practice more and improve their game. Therefore, despite her burnout, she continues to practice and play. But this can sometimes take a toll on her body, just like the wrist injury she faced in late 2025.

Jeeno Thitikul is coming fresh off a wrist injury

The World No. 1 detailed a wrist injury flare-up just before her second straight CME Group Tour Championship win on November 24, 2025. She finished 26-under to claim the title and $11 million. Despite the setback, strategic rest allowed her to dominate with rounds including 63 and 64. With this, she became the second player, after Jin Young Ko, to defend the title.

Thitikul first felt wrist pain a week prior while practicing at home in Dallas, shifting focus to the short game.

“I still practice like the day after I felt, but I mainly focus on, you know, the short games putting-wise, chipping-wise,” Jeeno Thitikul revealed.

By Saturday, inflammation worsened, prompting a full stop. Therefore, she didn’t practice on Saturday and Sunday. If she had, she might have not been able to play and win the CME Group Tour Championship 2025. She was aware of the burnout then, too, and realized that stopping is the best way to protect her wrist. She limited practice at the event, too. Jeeno Thitikul practiced only nine holes on Monday, none on Tuesday, and controlled pro-am on Wednesday. Thus, she was able to reach almost 100% by Round 1.

Her 2024 season started with a severe left thumb tendon issue, too. Therefore, she took 6-8 weeks off, leading to a full grip change to reduce pressure. She returned at the Chevron Championship for a solo 12th finish. Earlier frustrations included missing Vare Trophy minimum rounds due to setbacks and a four-putt meltdown at the Kroger Queen City Championship, where she was defeated by Charley Hull.

This time, though, her wrist injury wasn’t that severe. She has returned to the 2026 campaign with optimal health. Now back at full strength after managing her wrist issues with careful rest and limited practice, Jeeno Thitikul enters the 2026 season physically refreshed and eager to build on her recent success. That recovery gives added weight to her lighthearted “no money” remark, tying her personal health battle to the broader grind she described at the press conference.