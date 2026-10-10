‘Nerves Have Died Down’: 19-Year-Old Blades Brown Reveals Scottie Scheffler’s Unexpected Hand in PGA Tour Card Fight

Back in January, Blades Brown stood on the first tee at PGA West and started clapping as Scottie Scheffler was introduced. His caddie had to remind him that he was playing against the World No. 1, not cheering for him. Now, the 19-year-old is chasing a PGA Tour card at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, and he credits that Sunday in January alongside Scheffler for unexpectedly helping him handle pressure.

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Speaking to the press at The Federal Club, Brown was asked how the experience compared with this week.

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“Yeah, I would definitely say it helps just because ever since I’ve been in that situation, I just feel like the excitement is still there, but the nerves have died down just a little bit. So I feel more prepared. I feel like I’m starting to get my feet up under me, and it’s going to be a fun weekend.”

First things first, what’s the pressure Blades Brown is talking about? Well, the stakes on the course are simple. The top 20 players on the Korn Ferry Tour points list earn PGA Tour cards for 2027. Brown entered the week 14th on the list, inside the cutoff but not yet safe, as only the top 12 are considered statistically safe. If he holds his position, he will become the youngest player to graduate from the tour at 19 years and four months, ahead of Jason Day, who was 19 years and 11 months old when he earned his card in 2007.

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As for Scheffler’s part in the story, it’s indirect. At the American Express in January, Brown was playing on a sponsor’s invitation and shot a course-record 12-under 60 to share the 36-hole lead with Scottie Scheffler. A Saturday finish featuring three straight bogeys also put him in the final group with Scheffler and Si Woo Kim.

Naturally, it was a big day, but it was also the first time he had entered a PGA Tour Sunday with a lead in sight.

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Sunday, however, did not go his way. Brown made a double bogey and two bogeys in a 74, falling into a tie for 18th, while Scheffler closed with a 66 to win his 20th Tour title by four shots.

Regardless, Brown left with lessons. He said he learned how underrated Scheffler’s short game was and planned to work on his own putting. The experience of learning to handle himself under pressure on Sunday has also helped him this week.

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His calmer nerves were evident on Friday. He was one under through eight holes, then made back-to-back eagles and finished with five consecutive birdies for a 10-under 61. He also joked about the eagles afterward.

“I was informed it was called an American, which I am, so it’s very patriotic.”

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The round put him at 13 under, one shot clear of Austin Hitt and Barend Botha. Brown entered the week 14th on the points list, with the top 20 earning PGA Tour cards. This performance could propel him to a win and lift him to fourth on the list.

For now, the world No. 1 has unexpectedly helped the 19-year-old learn to manage his nerves and handle pressure.

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How Has Blades Brown’s 2026 Season Been?

Brown began the year 68th in the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List standings and has climbed into the top 20 with a steady run of near misses. He has recorded 10 top-20 finishes across the Korn Ferry and PGA Tours, including three podium finishes. He was runner-up at the Tulum Championship at 13 under, six shots behind Dylan Menante, and finished solo third at the Club Car Championship at 16 under.

The PGA Tour also gave him a stage. He finished solo third at the Puerto Rico Open, then tied for 14th at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May. That result helped him earn Special Temporary Membership, which allows unlimited sponsor exemptions through the FedEx Cup Fall and gives him another route to a 2027 PGA Tour card.

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That said, the missing piece in his season is a win. Brown became the youngest 54-hole leader or co-leader in Korn Ferry Tour history at the Club Car Championship and shared the 54-hole lead again at the Utah Championship, but he has yet to convert either opportunity into a victory.

For now, he has 36 holes left, and how it all pans out remains to be seen.