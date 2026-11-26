With the launch of Full Swing, Netflix offered fans insight into the PGA Tour by following professional golfers on and off the course through high-stakes tournaments and personal challenges. While Full Swing was a serious sports docuseries, the streaming giant later gave fans comedic relief with a golf-based comedy series called The Hawk.

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Created by Will Ferrell, Harper Steele, and Chris Henchy, The Hawk premiered on July 16, 2026. The first season featured 10 episodes. While loyal fans would expect a second season, Netflix’s decision about the future of The Hawk could leave them highly disappointed.

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According to a Deadline report, Netflix has decided to cancel The Hawk after one season. The report suggests that “Netflix’s performance vs. cost renewal criteria” could be a reason behind the cancellation. In its first full week, The Hawk featured in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for English series. The show was in second place with 6.2 million views.

While the numbers are decent, the show’s reviews weren’t. The Hawk largely received negative reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Hawk scored just 33% with critics, while the audience score is nearly double at 65% on the Popcornmeter.

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The Hawk’s cancellation after one season also fits into a pattern Netflix has become increasingly known for. The streaming service has been notorious for axing many shows after its debut season. Since 2016, Netflix has cancelled more than 60 shows following its first season.

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Similarly, in 2026, nine shows were axed after their debut season. Ferrell’s The Hawk becomes the tenth show to join the list.

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The Hawk follows Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins (played by Will Ferrell), a washed-up professional golfer trying to make a comeback, to win the U.S. Open, and to complete the career Grand Slam. However, his journey clashes with his estranged wife Stacy, pro-golfer son Lance, new caddie Sam, and longtime rival Golden Fisk.

While The Hawk mainly stars Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, and Jimmy Tatro, it also features cameo appearances by PGA Tour stars Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau. Apart from these golfers, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk also made a brief appearance.

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Although Netflix’s cancellation of The Hawk might have surprised many, co-creator Harper Steele’s statement nearly two weeks ago indicated the show’s future wasn’t very bright. In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Steele said, “I was working on a short-lived but probably the best show ever, The Hawk.”

While Netflix might have cancelled The Hawk, the streaming platform features many golf-related shows and movies. Happy Gilmore 2, Full Swing, The Long Game, and The Short Game are golf-themed movies and docuseries fans can enjoy on Netflix. However, if you are looking for a golf-based comedy series in particular, then Owen Wilson’s Stick on Apple TV could be an interesting option.