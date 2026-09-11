‘Never Forget’: Nelly Korda & Co. Honor 9/11 Victims Amid Solheim Cup Defense

Friday morning at the Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands, was one full of history. Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz became the first pairing in Solheim Cup history to win five consecutive matches together—bringing their record to a splendid 5-0-0—after securing a 4-and-3 victory over Charley Hull and Lottie Woad in the opening foursomes. The American side, captained by Angela Stanford, took a moment to commemorate the victims of 9/11.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Never forget. Today, @SolheimCupUSA remembers and honors those who lost their lives on 9/11,” the LPGA wrote on X alongside a couple of pictures of Korda.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the opening round, the four-time major winner wore a pin to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Tucked just above her ear on the side of her cap, the pin had “25th 9/11” written in the colors of the American flag. Korda wasn’t alone; the rest of the U.S. team also wore the pins.

“Best way we remember to today is to carry ourselves the way we have — lots of pride, with our heads up,” U.S. captain Angela Stanford said. “Let’s represent the United States and let’s remember those whose lives were lost.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The September 11 attacks (9/11) were four coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda against the United States on September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives, making it one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in history.

Elsewhere in the golf community, Golf Digest reported that golf apparel brand Rhoback partnered with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s Never Forget Fund on September 4. This partnership produced a commemorative clothing collection with designs honoring the New York City skyline, FDNY helmets, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, and the American flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

All profits from the collection will go directly to the Never Forget Fund, which works to educate younger generations about 9/11 and preserve the stories of those affected. Rhoback CEO Kevin Hubbard also has a personal connection to the tragedy, having grown up in Breezy Point, Queens, a community that lost many residents.

As for Friday’s opener, the morning foursomes session ended with Team USA and Team Europe level at 2–2. Apart from Korda and Corpuz, Alison Lee and Lauren Coughlin secured a 3-and-2 win. Europe responded with victories from Esther Henseleit and Leona Maguire, who beat Andrea Lee and Lindy Duncan 2-up, and Maja Stark and Linn Grant, who defeated Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho 3-and-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston College and Rutgers also used their September 11 football matchup to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The game at Boston College’s Alumni Stadium carries special significance for both programs, with each team paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks.

For Boston College, the game is part of its annual Red Bandanna Game, which honors alumnus Welles Crowther. He was a former Boston College lacrosse player who died while helping others escape the South Tower of the World Trade Center. Boston College players wore uniforms featuring the red-bandanna theme and the words “For Welles.” Rutgers also paid tribute through a special uniform.

ADVERTISEMENT

The player helmets display the number 37, which represents the 37 Rutgers alumni who lost their lives on 9/11, while the uniforms show the phrase “NEVER FORGET.”