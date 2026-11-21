LIV Golf’s chief restructuring officer told a bankruptcy creditors meeting he has never heard of Rick Shiels, even though the prominent golf YouTuber’s media company is listed as being owed roughly $1.4 million. The exchange, from a continued creditors meeting on November 20, surfaced in a clip posted by NUCLR GOLF on X as the Saudi-backed league winds down operations. Shiels has since fired back on Instagram, mocking the executive’s courtroom dismissal as the financial fallout from LIV’s collapse continues to mount.

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Asked about the debt owed to Rick Shiels Media Limited, LIV restructuring chief David Orlofsky of AlixPartners offered a remarkably blunt assessment. “Rick Shields [sic] is some sort of golf influencer, but I’ve never heard of him,” Orlofsky said. “So I couldn’t tell you much about him.”

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Orlofsky then described his understanding of what the league had hired Shiels to do. “Apparently his job was to write stuff and publicize stuff about the events,” Orlofsky explained. “Because he has supposedly a following, people were supposed to be some value he added there.”

Pressed on whether he would even recognize golf’s most followed digital creator, Orlofsky doubled down: “I couldn’t pick him out of a lineup. I don’t know who he is.” Another speaker on the call chimed in, “Well, that makes two of us, but okay.”

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Shiels did not let the courtroom slight pass quietly. Commenting under a video of Orlofsky’s remarks on Ziregolf’s Instagram page, the 40 year old Englishman wrote, “Unbelievable,” alongside a laughing emoji, before adding a pointed jab of his own: “David who?”

The Withdrawn Claim and Pennies on the Dollar

When LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey on September 8, Rick Shiels Media Limited was listed 16th among its 30 largest unsecured creditors, owed $1,398,300 under a 2025 brand partnership agreement. While the company filed a separate claim for $7,040,700 on October 13, it quietly withdrew that larger filing a week later on October 20 without stating a reason. The $1.4 million figure remains the active claim in play.

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Holding an unsecured claim in a liquidation, however, is far from a guarantee of payment. Shiels sits in the general unsecured class alongside players, vendors, and other organizations, whose collective claims exceed $100 million. Players actually hold 14 of the 30 largest unsecured claims, including Bryson DeChambeau, while the R&A is reportedly owed £500,000 for consultancy support.

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Ahead of those unsecured creditors in the repayment line is Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The PIF’s roughly $495 million secured loan and $49.6 million in new bankruptcy financing will be repaid first. To resolve the Chapter 11 case, the wind-down plan sets aside a carve-out of no more than $2 million from PIF to be split across the entire unsecured class.

At an estimated recovery rate of roughly two cents on the dollar, a $1.4 million claim would yield a payout of around $28,000. As restructuring attorney John Sparacino noted during the proceedings, the outlook for unsecured creditors is “likely quite bleak.” A hearing on the disclosure statement is scheduled for November 24, followed by a plan voting deadline on December 28.

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A Controversial Partnership Cut Short

Shiels, whose main YouTube channel boasts roughly 3 million subscribers, signed with LIV in January 2025 as an official ambassador and content creator. Rather than simply writing promotional copy as Orlofsky suggested, his deal centered on filming video collaborations across all 14 LIV venues with stars like Jon Rahm, DeChambeau, and Sergio Garcia, reviving his Break 75 series, and fronting a youth golf initiative called TotShots.

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At the time of the signing, LIV chief marketing officer Adam Harter praised Shiels, stating the creator would “offer a unique perspective on what makes team golf so fun and compelling.” Shiels called the move an opportunity “to take my content to the next level.”

The partnership proved controversial among Shiels’s fanbase, largely because it followed his own pointed 2024 critiques of LIV’s format. “If anything, it’s distracting from the actual playing of really good golf,” Shiels had said a year earlier. “It just feels like it’s a bit of a side story. I don’t understand how fans are interested in it.”

Anticipating the backlash, Shiels admitted he spent an afternoon writing down every possible negative comment he could receive before making the announcement. Ultimately, the ill-fated partnership underscores a harsh financial lesson for modern sports creators: even a massive audience and a seven-figure contract offer virtually no protection once a league enters Chapter 11 liquidation.