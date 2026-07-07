‘Never Say Never’: Jon Rahm Can’t Shut the Door on Helping LIV Golf With His Money as He Addresses ‘Noisy’ League Claim

There are some tough days ahead for LIV Golf. The rebel league is about to lose its funding from Saudi Arabia’s PIF by the end of the season. Consequently, it has approached potential investors seeking $300 million for a 10-event schedule next year. However, there’s still no deal in place. And its uncertain future came up when Jon Rahm, who signed a $300 million deal with LIV Golf in December 2023, was speaking to the media on Tuesday at the Genesis Scottish Open. The reporter pressed Rahm with the idea that LIV golfers could invest their own money in exchange for equity.

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“I know Scott [O’Neil] is doing a lot of work trying to find developers,” Rahm told the reporter. “And there [are] many ways around that. As far as putting my money into it, they have not asked me to do that yet. So I don’t know if they will or not. It’s not something that they have asked me, but there [have] been many different avenues to try to make it different [from] what we’ve had till now. They haven’t asked me to put my money in yet.

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“Something I’ve learned in life, never say never,” he added when asked whether he would consider investing. “I’m not going to say absolutely no to anything that can happen in the future.”

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many LIV Golfers are Playing at This Week's PGA Tour-Sanctioned Event? 4 5 6 7 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Imago HONGKONG LIV-GOLF Spanish professional golfer, Jon Rahm celebrating his win in Fanling Golf Course where LIV Golf Hong Kong is being held in Hong Kong, March 8, 2026. NEXPHER/Vernon Yuen HONG KONG

Rahm is among several names from the LIV Golf stable who have shared their take on the league’s future. LIV poster boy, Bryson DeChambeau, has been quite vocal and involved in pitching the league’s business model to outside investors. In contrast, Rahm has remained on the sidelines, saying he knows “nothing about business” when asked about finding investors for LIV. He emphasized that his “job is to play golf.” Carlos Ortiz, meanwhile, claimed “it’s not looking great” for the rebel league, but felt he would “find a place to play” anyway. Others, like Martin Kaymer, had a more optimistic view of what LIV Golf would do going forward.

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Kaymer said LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil shared an update with him about the company’s situation, which Kaymer described as “it looked… really positive. There’s interest.” Despite his positive outlook, O’Neil himself has refused to guarantee that the league will organize the final four tournaments of its 2026 season, creating further uncertainty. The speculation makes sense, considering the PIF will have spent $6 billion on LIV Golf by the end of 2026. Waving farewell to that scale of investment is a tough predicament.

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As for Jon Rahm, who has been with the league for three years, pitching LIV Golf for investment may become unavoidable. Fortunately, his changed outlook on the league’s tournaments may help the case.

Jon Rahm says there are no distractions in LIV Golf

Distractions have been a huge complaint among fans for LIV Golf events. The loud music, the hover drones, and the rowdy crowd—none of them quite match golf tournament etiquette. Rahm himself made headlines in June 2024 after he was frustrated with a drone hovering over him after he hit a ball into the water at LIV Golf Nashville.

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But when asked about it during the press conference on Tuesday, he claimed LIV Golf events have been peaceful.

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“I’m quite peaceful on LIV,” he said. “I think the music is a lot louder on the TV broadcast than it really is on the golf course. I forget there’s music going on. Obviously on [the] first tee it’s a little bit louder, but after that, I forget there’s even music going on. It becomes part of the whole crowd noise and atmosphere.

“If I’m being perfectly honest, the overall feeling in LIV Golf, leading up to the tournaments and the tournaments, is a really good atmosphere, really good vibe and quite a lot of happiness. So I don’t feel any different coming to this week… sometimes [it] takes more than a few holes for me to realise, Oh, there’s no music going on,” he added.

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Rahm, of course, is competing in his first non-major tournament since joining LIV in 2023. He will join several other LIV stablemates on The Renaissance Club after reaching an agreement with the DP World Tour, which is co-sanctioning the Scottish Open with the PGA Tour, to retain his membership.

While Rahm doesn’t see any differences between playing at the Scottish Open and LIV Golf events, it would be interesting to see how he performs in the coming days.