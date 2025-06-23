New CEO May Ditch PGA Tour for NFL if Things Don’t Go the Right Way, Claims Insider

In December 2024, Jay Monahan decided to leave his position as the CEO of the PGA Tour. A search committee was formed immediately to find a new CEO for the Tour. The search committee involved golfing legend Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Joe Gorder, Jay Monahan, and Arthur M. Blank. The five-member committee unanimously selected the CEO of NFL Network, Brian Rolapp, as the next CEO. His appointment comes amidst the PGA’s Challenges with the LIV Golf League and the investment of $1.5 billion by Strategic Sports Group. However, the whole atmosphere is filled with one question: Can the NFL Magnate pull the PGA out of its slump?

Rolapp joins the PGA Tour after a long stint with the NFL for two decades. He joined the NFL in 2003 and rose to the ranks of Chief Media and Business Officer within 15 years. Rolapp was next in line to become the CEO of the NFL after Commissioner Roger Goodell. With such a comfortable position in the NFL, most of us are curious to know whether Bryan will stay or leave the PGA Tour.

In the recent episode of the Smylie Show Podcast, Charlie Hume asked the editor of Golf.com, James Colgan, “Given how comfy it was he looked like the air parent to Goodell, is there any situation where if this doesn’t go well with the tour in the short term, where you could see him saying, when Goodell, retires I’m going right back to take that job?”. Given the circumstances at the PGA Tour, Hume’s question is valid. Because Rolapp has already established and contributed a lot to the NFL, pushing it the its greatest heights. But, the case is different for the PGA Tour as Rolapp needs to start from zero learning about the sport, fans, players, revenue model, and more. It’s not an easy task that has been handed over to him.

To Hume’s hypothetical question, Colgan said that there is definitely a probability that Rolapp will be the first one considered to succeed after Roger Goodell’s retirement. Taking into consideration his 22-23 year-long career, he made significant contributions to the NFL. But James Colgan, editor of Golf.com, also made it clear that Rolapp might be here to stay. “If he, you know, there’s a chance that you know maybe that job at the NFL doesn’t come open for another 10 years, and then all of a sudden Brian’s you know, career looks different and maybe his family situation is different and he decides he wants to stay like… These things are all fluid, um and the fact that he left for this specific position, to me intimates that like, you know, he’s at least planning on spending some time here because it’s a considerable jump,” said James Colgan, appreciating the fact that even though he was in a good and comfortable place he is still willing to take the risk to try something new. But have you thought about what Rolapp’s reason is for this leap of faith? Hear from the man himself.

Brian Rolapp’s goals for the PGA Tour

Externally, Rolapp might look like that awkward, shy, introverted boy in your 5th grade. In his career spanning 22 years, he got promoted six times straight to the CEO of the NFL Network. In an interview with Forbes magazine, he said, “I don’t spend a lot of time self-promoting.” Which is true because his achievements speak for themselves. His key achievements involve securing media deals worth $110 billion dollar which has now risen to $150 billion. He played a key role in creating the NFL+, a live streaming platform made in association with Apple, X, Nike, and Fanatics, enhancing the NFL’s global presence.

When most people in their 50s decide to retire, Rolapp decides to do the riskiest job of his career. He is not a man to back down from a challenge. Rolapp joined the PGA, realising the golf’s potential to become a globally accepted sport and its ability to establish deep connections with fans. His main goals for the PGA Tour are to design the game in a way to create more connections with fans and players, enhance the level of competition to make the Tour more entertaining, and choose the right partners. “You sort of relentlessly focus on the game, getting the competition right. Getting the highest level of competition is extremely important. That’s something we obsessed about (at the NFL),” stated Rolapp at the PGA Tour press conference.

So, what do you think the future of the PGA Tour will be in the hands of Brian Rolapp? Will the PGA Tour finally be rid of any problems related to broadcasting? Taking golf to a global phenomenon? Do let us know in the comments below.