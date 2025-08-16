New Complication for Scottie Scheffler & Co as Rising Golf Star Fixes ‘Poor Habits’ Right in Time

What a year to start with! A T5 finish at the Sentry followed by a dominating win at the Genesis Invitational. Fans and analysts alike became convinced they were witnessing the rise of a generational talent. However, after that, things went downhill. With 4 missed cuts following the win and limited Top 10 appearances, the fiery season began to fade. Just as the season felt like a total failure, Ludvig Aberg regained his earlier rhythm. Here’s what he learned right in time.

With the Ryder Cup looming large, Aberg’s game has begun to gather momentum at just the right moment. Aberg finished tied at T9 at the St. Jude Championship. He carried that form straight into the BMW Championship at Caves Valley, sitting currently at third on the leaderboard. Through two rounds, he strung together birdie streaks that scream confidence. Aberg put together 4 birdies in the opening round and a sizzling 7 on Friday. With a performance hot on its heels, the question becomes what sparked this change. Aberg didn’t hesitate to reveal his stance.

After his spectacular round on Friday, the interviewer asked Aberg if his game was finally coming together. “Yeah. Yeah. Definitely,” Aberg said with conviction. “I’ve kind of gotten away from some bad, poor habits in my swing… Definitely swinging it better now than I did a couple of months ago, so I’m pleased to see that coming around a little bit. It’s a nice time for it.” With the Ryder Cup just weeks away, the timing couldn’t be better for the young Swede to rediscover his groove.

When asked about the bad habits that crept into his game, Aberg jumped straight into the specifics. “Well, technically, I’ve kind of got a little bit of a weak face going in my downswing,” he explained. “And with a weak, I can’t really turn with my body, so I get unathletic, if you will, and I have to save it with my hands, and it gets a lot of exit left, and club path is way too much left.” He said the fix has been straightforward but effective. “Worked on that, gotten the face a little bit stronger so I can turn, and it’s been nice to see that improvement, and that’s the way I like to play golf.”

However, Aberg clarified that he hasn’t fully locked in the changes yet. “I think I’m always going to have to work on things. I’m always going to have to be aware of where I’m at in the golf swing,” he said. Still, he has embraced the process of learning and adjusting. The progress has given him a better understanding of how to get the most out of his game. “I like to improve and I like to see things that I can do to change things. But yeah, it’s totally ingrained, probably not at the moment. But I feel like I’m pretty pleased with where it’s at.”

With his form returning, Ludvig Aberg has surged into the conversation as one of Europe’s strongest Ryder Cup contenders. His resurgence, combined with the depth of talent around him, only adds to the growing complications Scottie Scheffler and Team USA must prepare to face.

Who sits alongside Aberg for the Ryder Cup Europe Team?

Ludvig Aberg’s late-season resurgence has pushed him firmly into Ryder Cup contention. Sitting 9th in the standings with 1,063.11 points, he has not automatically qualified. But he remains a top choice for Luke Donald’s squad. Apart from Ludvig, Team Europe is already looking ready to take over with a star-studded roster. The six automatic qualifiers are Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sepp Straka, giving Europe a strong core to build around.

Beyond those six, Europe will almost certainly pick Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland, alongside Aberg. Matt Fitzpatrick’s major experience could give him the nod over Matt Wallace, though his Ryder Cup record in America is a concern. Rasmus Hojgaard has outperformed his brother Nicolai in qualifying and could earn a rookie debut, while Sergio Garcia’s vast experience may still not be enough to offset a quiet second half of the season. As a true wildcard, Harry Hall’s putting skill and strong PGA Tour season could also catch Donald’s attention.

With form returning and competition heating up, Europe’s final Ryder Cup lineup is shaping into one of the most intriguing in years. With Aberg’s sensational comeback, it is just a matter of time until he contends for the Ryder Cup.