New LPGA Boss Reminds Charley Hull & Co. About Their Duties for Growth of Women’s Golf After Complaints

LPGA is still a few steps away from being the league it wants to be. Charley Hull has been one of the most vocal critics of its lingering issues, especially slow play and the lack of quality in TV coverage. “I wouldn’t say there’s a massive change… I still think there could be room for improvement,” she said, pointing to rounds that continue to stretch close to six hours. Michelle Wie West recently echoed those concerns, emphasizing the need for better production standards.

“Our purses are getting bigger on our tour, we’re getting better viewership. I still think there’s a lot that needs to be done to give these girls what they deserve in terms of media attention and viewership on broadcast. The quality of LPGA tournament broadcasts needs to get a lot better. And that means more cameras on site, more on-screen technology,” she said. That growing chorus of voices reflects the urgency many feel within the sport, and it’s a sentiment LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler didn’t shy away from.

Speaking on the latest podcast episode of Inside the LPGA on Apple Podcast, Commissioner Craig Kessler emphasized that there’s no single, sweeping solution to elevate the LPGA; instead, he believes progress will come through “lots of little things that are going to layer on top of one another.” A key piece of that puzzle, he noted, is player-driven storytelling. “The more players can lean in and tell their stories on social and generate fans — not just people who watch the LPGA, but people who root for the LPGA — the better off we’ll be,” Kessler said.

“Players carry an enormous amount of weight because they can inspire in ways nobody else can.” He encouraged LPGA athletes to embrace their platforms and be active in shaping their public image, saying, “Fans fall in love with people, not just performance. Let’s help them get to know our players.” Kessler also challenged industry partners and sponsors to step up their efforts in promoting LPGA talent. “So anytime there’s a commercial on TV that showcases PGA Tour players, great — but let’s see LPGA Tour players right next to them in those same commercials,” he urged.

“People fall in love with personalities when they see them all over the place, not just on a golf course.” He further underscored the importance of better audience understanding, saying, “There’s more work we can collectively do to understand who are our fans. And by the way, who are our lapsed fans? What drew them in before, and why did they walk away?” With those questions in mind, the new LPGA Commissioner is already setting plans in motion to address some of the tour’s long-standing challenges.

The new LPGA Commissioner has some plans for the betterment of the tour

The LPGA Tour is currently facing a range of challenges. Star players have voiced concerns over new restrictions, lack of consistency in scheduling, and falling TV ratings. Nelly Korda criticized the 2025 policy banning practice during pro-ams, saying, “Not having that kind of sucked.” Lexi Thompson also expressed disappointment when she learned she wouldn’t finish on the 18th hole at the CME Group Tour Championship due to split tee times arranged around NBC’s TV schedule. “Bummed I won’t be able to embrace all the incredible fans on 18 tomorrow as I finish,” she said. These frustrations point to a larger issue — the LPGA needs change, and new commissioner Craig Kessler is hoping to deliver just that.

In a recent interview, Kessler made one thing clear: his leadership will be marked by urgency. “We need to act like a startup. We need to be faster, more innovative, and far more player- and fan-focused,” he said. “We’re trying to build something where people say, ‘Something magical is happening at the LPGA, and we need to be a part of it.’” Kessler is aiming high. “I hope that in three, four, or five years, people look back and say the LPGA had its moment, like they’re saying about the WNBA and the NWSL,” he shared.

But there are real obstacles. Viewership is falling, with the final round of the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship drawing just 428,000 viewers, a steep drop from 867,000 the year before. Financial concerns remain, too. In 2024, former commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan revealed the Tour was expected to lose $2 million, despite increased investment in exposure. Still, Kessler is confident in the potential of the players and their stories. “We have incredible athletes. Their stories are inspiring. The world just needs to hear them,” he said. And hopefully we will.