What happens when the NFL exec behind Thursday Night Football takes over the PGA Tour? That’s the big question as Brian Rolapp, an NFL media veteran of 22 years, steps in this summer as the Tour’s first-ever CEO. Chosen by Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, and outgoing Commissioner Jay Monahan. A year ago, I informed our Boards that upon completing a decade as Commissioner, I would step down from my role at the end of 2026,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Since then, we’ve worked together to identify a leader who can build on our momentum and develop a process that ensures a smooth transition. We’ve found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I’m excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA TOUR.

So, with Rolapp joining, a fresh new outlook is expected in the Tour. Everyone thinks Brian Rolapp should roll back the small-field, no-cut “Signature” events that Jay Monahan put in place. Players like Lucas Glover have been especially blunt, calling the limited fields “selfish” and a “money grab,” and saying the Tour has “eliminated a lot of playing opportunities for some really good players”. Media outlets and sponsors agree that, without cuts and bigger fields, weekends feel predictable and slow, not the drama that made golf a must-watch.

In a recent podcast on Golf Channel, Arron Oberholser said that i think some of the signature events actually get quite boring because when you get smaller fields like that, you can get runaway winners on a regular basis—especially when you get a Scotty Scheffler who can dominate at times, or Rory or any of those guys who just can roll up a bunch of 65s in a row on a golf course. And before you know it, it’s just kind of… it’s a snoozefest coming down the stretch. I don’t want that. I think the more guys you can get in a field, the more competition it’s potentially going to bring. So I want to see cuts everywhere, and i want to see—fields, like i said, from 100 to 144. If you’re going to cut from 156 to 144, then I think you’ve got to add to those other signature fields.”

Oberholser says this because he feels small, no-cut fields let the biggest stars pull away too easily, making the finish feel dull. By having more players and a proper cut after two rounds, you get surprise challengers and tight leaderboards that keep fans excited. Bigger fields and real cuts mean more stories to follow, more chances for underdogs to shine, and a lot more drama down the stretch.

With Brian Rolapp taking on the new role as the head of the Tour, many in the golr community still wonder: why is Monahan stepping down?

Why Is Jay Monahan Stepping Down from the PGA Tour?

Jay Monahan became the PGA Tour’s fourth commissioner in January 2017 after serving in key leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of The PLAYERS Championship. Early in his tenure, he helped grow the Tour’s business through major media deals, attracted a $1.5 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group, and successfully guided the organization through the COVID-19 shutdown with a safe and structured return to play.

However, Monahan’s time as commissioner wasn’t without controversy. His introduction of the “Signature” events, small-field, no-cut tournaments designed to spotlight top players, was met with criticism from many on Tour who felt it limited opportunities for others and reduced the excitement of weekend competition. Trust within the Tour also took a hit following his secret negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund during the rise of LIV Golf, which led to a proposed merger that blindsided many players. These events sparked widespread backlash and raised concerns about transparency and fairness.

In June 2025, Monahan confirmed he would step down at the end of his contract in 2026, concluding a decade-long tenure. His decision came after mounting pressure stemming from both the LIV Golf fallout and growing dissatisfaction with the Tour’s direction. As he transitions into a board role, Monahan leaves behind a legacy of business growth but also deep divisions, setting the stage for incoming CEO Brian Rolapp to reset the Tour’s future.