New PGA Tour Winner Emerges at Truist Championship as Jeeno Thitikul Returns to Form at Mizuho Americas Open

Kristoffer Reitan barely made it to Quail Hollow. But then he went and joined Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Anthony Kim, and Derek Ernst as a maiden winner at the Truist Championship, becoming only the second Norwegian to win on the PGA Tour after Viktor Hovland. Not bad for a rookie season!

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Reitan finished 15-under 269 at Quail Hollow Club, winning by two strokes over Rickie Fowler and Nicolai Højgaard. His four rounds of 66-70-64-69 were anchored by a third-round 64 that gave him the overnight lead. But Sunday felt anything but like a procession. At various points, four different players held or shared the lead. The leaderboard kept moving, but Kristoffer Reitan kept answering.

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Fowler looked like the man most likely to take it. He produced one of the best approach shots of the day on the 16th, stickng it to 12 feet from 200 yards, a shot even his caddie had doubted. He could not make the putt, then bogeyed 18 to finish at 13-under. Sungjae Im had his moment, too.

He briefly reached the top before finding the water on the par-four 14th, taking the penalty, and making double bogey. Nicolai Højgaard was the last real threat, clawing to 13-under before his birdie putt on 18 shaved the edge of the cup and ran four feet past. He sank to his knees.

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Alex Fitzpatrick, who has been on a roll since his DPWT Hero Indian Open, had a real shot at winning, but his chance ended a hole earlier. He saved a par on 17 that clipped the back of the hole and stayed out, turning a tight finish into a double bogey. One by one, the door closed on all of them.

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Rory McIlroy, a 4x Quail Hollow winner, finished T19. A third-round stretch of four consecutive bogeys buried him too far back for a final-round 67 to matter. Before Sunday, he had spoken about his fellow European, Fitzpatrick.

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“It helps that he’s got people around him on the leaderboard who are European. Reitan, Hojgaard, I think that will help him. But it’s a massive opportunity for him, and we’re all rooting for him.” Fitzpatrick could not get it done. Kristoffer Reitan did.

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Further down the leaderboard, Justin Thomas finished 13th at 8-under, a quiet but solid week for a player still working his way back from back surgery this season.

Reitan, grouped with Fitzpatrick in the final round, embraced him after the final putt.

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“A tremendous amount of relief and joy. I can’t put it into words,” Kristoffer Reitan said. “Even today I wasn’t quite expecting to walk away with the win. My only goal was to free it up as much as I could, and I’m just so glad I kept that focus the whole way through.”

What made the win even more remarkable was how close he came to not being here at all. Standing on the 18th tee the previous week, Reitan was outside the Truist field. Then he made a double bogey, another player bogeyed, and a chain of events pushed Reitan into the Aon 5 spot.

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“It was a little bit mind-blowing. But I’ll take it,” he said at the time.

Now, a week later, he has his first PGA Tour title.

Meanwhile, Kristoffer Reitan was claiming his first title at Quail Hollow, 300 miles away in New Jersey; Jeeno Thitikul was making sure no one else claimed hers, too.

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The Mizuho Americas Open 2026

The Mizuho Americas Open 2026 had everything: gusty winds, a shoddy broadcast, a 35-minute wait on the 17th hole, and the former World No. 1 munching snacks as she looks to close out her ninth LPGA title.

Jeeno Thitikul shot a final-round 69 at Mountain Ridge Country Club, finishing 13-under 275 to win by four strokes over China’s Yin Ruoning. This was her second consecutive Mizuho title and second win of 2026, having claimed her eighth LPGA title in Thailand in February. This win made her the fourth multi-event winner on Tour this season, joining Nelly Korda, Kim Hyo-joo, and Hannah Green.

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Thitikul seized control early, making back-to-back birdies at holes 2 & 3, while France’s Celine Boutier, who started the day two back, bogeyed three of her first six holes to fall out of contention. Yin also made a strong charge, stringing four consecutive birdies from holes five through eight, but a bogey at 11 and another at the par-three 16th ended her run.

Thitikul bogeyed the par-five 13th after a poor chip, cutting her lead to one, but responded with an eight-foot birdie at 16 and sealed the victory with a long birdie putt on the 72nd hole and was promptly doused with champagne.

Off the course, the broadcast situation drew criticism. CBS coverage began at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, but the round had been going for hours. Basically, the tournament was nearly over by the time it came on TV. Saturday had its own disruption, with coverage shifted to CNBC/Golf Channel Digital due to weather.

The week wasn’t just about Thitikul, though. It also marked Michelle Wie West’s return to competitive golf after more than three years away. Using a sponsor’s invitation as tournament host, the 36-year-old shot an opening-round 82, admitting she was caught off guard by her nerves and struggled with 37 putts. The appearance was a planned warm-up for the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera in June.

Jeeno Thitikul, now with nine LPGA titles, kept her thoughts grounded.

“I would say not a goal, but a dream to win a major. Whether I win one or not, I think I have done enough,” she said.