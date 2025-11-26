New Tax Forms Show Nelly Korda and Co. Helped Drive LPGA to $252M in Revenue – Report

Imagine the biggest and loudest party in all of women’s golf. Yeah, that’s the Solheim Cup. Last year, Nelly Korda and Co. withstood a final-day fightback from Team Europe to claim a 15.5-12.5 victory, securing their first since 2017. It saved the game and was one of the main reasons for the Tour’s revenue increase in 2024. Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter recently shared the news.

“The LPGA brought in a record $252 million in revenue in 2024, bolstered by the U.S.-based Solheim Cup. That and more from the tour’s recently filed tax form,” Carpenter wrote, noting the $44 million rise from 2023. Looking only at events, the LPGA brought in more than $163 million in tournament revenue in 2024, an increase of more than $40M from 2023. The last non-COVID-19-affected U.S. Solheim Cup year for the LPGA was 2017, and it brought in tournament revenue of just $89 million and total revenue of $136 million.

The LPGA generated nearly $56 million in revenue from television and media and $22.1 million from corporate sponsorships. And NBCUniversal/Golf Channel and Outlyr were the Tour’s highest-paid contractors with more than a $26M contract. Plus, the highest-paid employee, commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, also resigned from the position ahead of the 2025 season. But it’s not only the league’s revenue that has increased.

The expenses increased from $203.2 million to $251.9 million (nearly $50 million). Still, this record feels even sweeter because the LPGA Tour took big risks recently.

Just a year ago, reports showed the LPGA making a loss and actually spending more money to build a better future. Executives grew the staff by 35 percent, and the 2025 season saw a record prize fund of US$131 million allocated for 35 events. Even LPGA player director Ashleigh Buhai noted, “You’ve got to spend money to make money.” Some agree, some don’t.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire spoke of her surprise to Golfweek at the CME Group Tour Championship last year. “We’re moving in the right direction all the time, but the schedule is very much major-heavy. The purses in the majors do disguise some things, I feel like, and the gap between the men and us seems to be growing rather than us catching up. … There couldn’t possibly have been any better golf played. I’ll just say that,” she said. But you cannot talk about this cash without mentioning Nelly Korda.

The American superstar went on a tear and won five straight tournaments last year. And according to Gene Wang of the WASHINGTON POST, it “elevated attention” to golf at a “potential inflection point in the industry thanks to record prize money and growing interest in women’s sports.”

The Chevron Championship increased its purse from $5.2 million in 2023 to $7.9 million. The USGA also announced a total purse of $12M for the U.S. Women’s Open. Several other tournaments also get enough push. That’s why Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan compared her impact to Caitlin Clark’s rise and said Nelly Korda’s surge has “generated a considerable bump across all platforms for fan engagement”.

But the financial records do not mean much without the actual golf. We need to look at the trophy battles that drive this excitement.

Here is everything we need to know about the next Solheim Cup

The rivalry heads to the Netherlands in 2026 for another clash, where Angela Stanford will lead Team USA against European captain Anna Nordqvist. Nordqvist succeeds Suzann Pettersen, who was captain for back-to-back editions in 2023 and 2024, and Stanford succeeds Stacy Lewis.

Last season, Lewis’ side took a 10-6 advantage into the Sunday singles at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, and they only needed 4.5 more points for victory. Megan Khang, Allisen Corpuz, and Rose Zhang all posted big wins for the US side. Then, suddenly, Charley Hull won against Nelly Korda and started a great comeback. But they lost eventually when Lilia Vu secured the winning half-point in a tense final match.

Team USA currently holds the trophy after a thrilling victory after beating Europe 15.5 to 12.5 in Virginia. It ended a long winless drought for the American side. That win gave the Americans huge momentum heading into the next battle, and the 2026 rematch at Bernardus Golf promises even more fireworks.