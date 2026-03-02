New USGA President Thrown Into Immediate Test as Game’s Growing Divide Intensifies

In the current times, the debate over golf’s growing distance divide has been intensifying. Amid this, the United States Golf Association (USGA) has turned to new leadership. Boynton Beach native Kevin Hammer has just been nominated to officially take over the mantle of the 68th president of the USGA on Saturday at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan.

“It’s just an incredible honor, privilege, responsibility … kind of all these things wrapped up into one. A lot of different emotions and feelings about it, but pride and just a real deep sense of gratitude for being involved in the game my whole life,” shared Hammer back in December before stepping into a role that brought in immediate scrutiny.

The golf distance debate centers on whether increasing driving distances, driven by advanced technology, are negatively affecting the game. Meanwhile, officials have been planning to implement a ball “rollback” to curb these gains. Furthermore, they have also suggested another major change. That is reducing ball flight distance. Reportedly, they are also trying to implement the same from 2028 for professionals and from 2030 onwards for amateurs.

Imago Kevin Hammer (Image Credits: X/@golfweek)

Hammer’s three-year term begins at the USGA. However, the R&A and USGA administration is continuing efforts to regulate distance through proposed equipment rollbacks. This has sparked debate among players, manufacturers, and fans.

“Kevin will do a phenomenal job as the USGA President. I knew it had to happen, but it surprised me it happened when he was this young. He has a great mind for solving issues and problems. Nothing appears to stress him,” Stockton said about Hammer while talking to the Palm Beach Post.

USGA CEO Mike Whan, on the other hand, added, “His deep passion for golf, experience and relationships across all levels of the game, and unwavering commitment to our mission make him the ideal person to lead our executive committee into the future.”

Kevin Hammer was brought up in a golf environment. He grew up near the first tee at Delray Dunes in Florida, which made golf literally a part of his everyday surroundings. His father, Laurie Hammer, on the other hand, was both a PGA Tour and PGA of America professional. Laurie had even finished runner-up at the 1960 U.S. Junior Amateur

Laurie later became the head professional at the club. Adding to that, Kevin’s mother, Marlene, managed the golf shop’s merchandising. Thus, golf was also a family business. Kevin grew up surrounded by players, architects, caddies, and equipment experts, which made him witness every side of the game from a young age.

Now, as the golf rollback plan continues to remain at the center of the discussion, Kevin Hammer himself tried to throw light on the matter.

Kevin Hammer addresses golf’s distance debate amid rollback discussions

The distance debate issue has already created two groups in the sport. While many, including the likes of Rory McIlroy, have voiced their opinion against it, several others have supported the cause. Last December, Hammer sat for an interview with the Palm Beach Post, and he chose to candidly reflect on the matter that might soon change the picture of the match-play.

“We [USGA] are willing to do the uneasy work. As forward-looking and caring stewards, we would not be doing our jobs if we didn’t take a close look at the impact of the ever-growing land footprints that the modern outdoor game requires. The continuing rate of distance increases adversely affects time, cost, design, access, and more,” said Hammer.

Hammer added how the USGA has reportedly been trying to keep the distance in the current range over a longer period of time. He also said how the administration promises to ensure that the golf doesn’t lose its sparkle and remains ‘fun, viable, and accessible long term’.