The 2025 schedule marked the fifth season in which Tiger Woods missed the Masters players roster. However, despite not participating, the golfer collaborated with Augusta National for a community initiative. Back in April, Woods was allowed to design The Patch, the par-3 public golf course at Augusta, to improve opportunities for the community. Now, after five months, the latest updates hint towards its completion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The visuals posted by Golf Week on X show that the 9-hole course, the Loop, is near completion. Woods has visited the site multiple times before and has been a constant supervisor throughout.

Considering the promise of opening it in Spring 2026, the construction began in late March, including a maximum of 12 trucks per day clearing the area after Hurricane Helene affected the place. However, the opening dates and rate structure have not yet been released.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The most recent changes came on August 3, when the rud on the Loop at the Patch was completed, and then the green sprigging was finished two days later on August 5. So, it is expected that by mid-October, the entire course will be fully grassed.

The partnership was first announced back in April, by the chairperson of Augusta National Golf Club, Fred Ridley. He said, “Today’s announcements mark an important milestone for Augusta and deepen the connection our community has with one of our greatest Masters champions, Tiger Woods.” The initiative aimed to link workforce programs to the course, with the mission of teaching the game of golf to the Augusta community and also make golf more accessible to the public, to not only play but also learn. The Patch project is a joint initiative that seeks to redevelop the Augusta Municipal Golf Course to provide play opportunities and to work within the sport and golf club.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The afforadbility of the course will also be regulated so that it is accesible by msot people easily.

AD

Additionally, Woods was ever grateful for this opportunity as he said, “Partnering with Augusta National Golf Club to serve its surrounding community is truly special.” Before this, Woods had designed many courses under the TGR Design venture, including Bluejack National and Payne’s Valley. Even though Woods has been away from the course, he has been an active with other responsibilities, including his new role to lead the Future Competition Committee.

Hee has been actively involved with the TGR Foundation, which was founded in 1996. The golfer, through the foundation, helps the students with access to quality education. Until now, TGR Foundation has raised $150 million for the exact cause. Even with the opportunity to help the community at Augusta, Woods stepped ahead with a new approach of partnership apart from golf.

Tiger Woods’s step towards enhanced learning

Woods, apart from designing the community course at the Augusta National, has also worked closely in the partnership to build a TGR Learning Lab. Taking for which the Big Cat shared, “My passion for education and golf dates back a long time, as does my relationship with Augusta National and the city of Augusta. This is a transformational opportunity to empower the next generation and deliver meaningful educational programming, as well as access to fun and affordable golf. I am excited to work alongside Augusta National and see both projects become a reality.”

The TGR Learning Labs will offer inspiring learning spaces to the under-resourced communities. Additionally, the program will focus on STEAM learning, health, and well-being. The Lab will be located at the former site of Lamar Elementary School. However, the commencement of the lab is expected by April 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Currently, there are two operational TGR Learning Labs, one in Anaheim and the other in Los Angeles. However, according to the plan, two new labs will be opened in 2026 in Philadelphia and at Lulu Place, Los Angeles. With the aim of overall empowerment, the TGR Foundation has achieved a 98% graduation rate among its scholars, the highest figure in the country.

Having the two passions together, the recent update of the course brings joy to the fans, as one of them wrote, “Can’t wait to see this in person! @Joshuareader463 and I were just talking about how cool it is that Augusta is expanding their offerings.” Are you excited about the remarkable initiative? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.