New York Golf Club Endures $2M in Loss After Cigarette Caused Massive Fire

Sometimes, small actions can have big consequences. On a Saturday morning in May, someone tossed a cigarette away carelessly, and it ended up causing $2 million in damage at one of Western New York’s well-known public golf courses.

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WGRZ reported that a fire at the Arrowhead Golf Course at Erie Country Club in Akron started around 10:38 a.m. on May 23, 2026. By the time the Newstead Fire Company got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the northwest corner. Even the people were already getting out of The Sterling at Arrowhead, which is the event space and clubhouse in the back. The size of the building is so huge that they had to call for extra help to take control of the situation.

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The fire was put out quickly, but the damage was significant. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit estimated $1.5 million in structural damage and another $500,000 to the building’s contents. Investigators said the cause was a carelessly discarded cigarette. No one was hurt.

The sprinkler system did its job and kept the damage from being worse. General Manager Jason Spain said the system protected the building and that repairs were already being planned. The Timberlodge, a separate banquet hall on the property, stayed open for events. Spain told couples and vendors that backup plans were ready. But no one knows yet when full repairs will be finished.

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“We are incredibly grateful for the swift response and professionalism of the fire departments and first responders involved. At this time, our primary focus remains the safety and well-being of our couples, guests, staff, and community. We are continuing to assess the situation and are working closely with local authorities and fire investigators,” he also said.

Arrowhead is a public golf course, not a private club. Since opening in 2003, it has focused on being accessible, with a links-style layout, six ponds, and tall fescue between Buffalo and Rochester. The clubhouse is central to that. It is where rounds start, events are set up, and golfers go from the parking lot to the first tee. When the clubhouse is out of action, the disruption spreads to tee times, event schedules, and the expectations of every golfer who comes to play.

But Arrowhead’s fire is part of a larger pattern threatening golf facilities nationwide.

The Arrowhead Golf Course fire and the pattern emerging across golf facilities

In July 2025, a fire damaged the clubhouse at South Park Golf Course in Buffalo, causing $375,000 in losses. The course reopened within days, but the building was expected to stay closed for the year. In May 2026, Chapel Ridge Golf Course in Pittsboro, North Carolina, lost its cart barn to fire. No injuries were reported, but the structure and its contents were a total loss. The cause is still under investigation.

This is not limited to the United States. In January 2026, West Essex Golf Club in Epping, London, lost its clubhouse to a fire that began during roofing work. About 60 firefighters were needed to contain it. Older clubs lose more than just buildings when these events happen.

Oakland Hills Country Club is a clear example. The 2022 clubhouse fire required four years and $100 million to rebuild. Most public courses cannot afford that, and Arrowhead is in the same position.

The Sterling at Arrowhead will rebuild after the fire. The course itself remains intact, but the community faces cancelled bookings, limited access, and no clear timeline for restoration. These issues will last much longer than the fire investigation.