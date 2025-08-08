Nexo Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2025 Nexo Championship has arrived, and with it comes one of the most intriguing stops on the DP World Tour calendar. Running from August 7–10 at the Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, the event offers both a challenging test of links golf and a crucial opportunity for players chasing late-season glory. The field is stacked with hungry contenders, while Adrian Otaegui returns as the defending champion, winner of the 2020 Scottish Championship, which was the last time this event was held.

This year’s purse is set at $2,750,000, with the champion walking away with a hefty $467,500 payday. More than just the winner’s prize is at stake—valuable 585 Race to Dubai points for the champion (out of 3,500 total points on offer), possible PGA Tour cards via top finishes on the DP World Tour, and heightened Official World Golf Ranking points (approximately 18.8 to the winner) are all on the line. The title sponsor, Nexo, continues to expand its influence in professional golf, with additional backing from Rolex, DP World, and Emirates, ensuring the tournament’s prestige remains high.

Here’s the full prize money breakdown:

1 467,500 2 302,500 3 172,150 4 137,500 5 116,600 6 96,250 7 82,500 8 68,750 9 61,600 10 55,000 11 50,600 12 47,300 13 44,275 14 42,075 15 40,425 16 38,775 17 37,125 18 35,475 19 34,100 20 33,000 21 31,900 22 31,075 23 30,250 24 29,425 25 28,600 26 27,775 27 26,950 28 26,125 29 25,300 30 24,475 31 23,650 32 22,825 33 22,000 34 21,175 35 20,350 36 19,525 37 18,975 38 18,425 39 17,875 40 17,325 41 16,775 42 16,225 43 15,675 44 15,125 45 14,575 46 14,025 47 13,475 48 12,925 49 12,375 50 11,825 51 11,275 52 10,725 53 10,175 54 9,625 55 9,350 56 9,075 57 8,800 58 8,525 59 8,250 60 7,975 61 7,700 62 7,425 63 7,150 64 6,875 65 6,600

Beyond the cash, players also benefit from a two-season exemption on the DP World Tour for the winner, guaranteeing entry into select high-profile events in 2026 and 2027. The tournament also carries the “Course Record Presented by Nexo” incentive—a guaranteed $10,000 cash prize for the first player to set a new course record that holds until the close of play, plus an additional $50,000 in NEXO Tokens for the record-breaker at this event. Since the Nexo Championship is being staged at Trump International Golf Links for the first time, a course record is guaranteed to be set this week. If no record is established in future events, the cash prize will roll over and increase by $10,000 each time until claimed.

With stakes this high, from a potentially career-changing exemption to significant ranking boosts and a share of millions in prize money, it’s no surprise betting interest is peaking ahead of the weekend. Bookmakers have been quick to identify their frontrunners, with markets reflecting both current form and historical links performance.

Betting Odds: Who’s favored at the 2025 Nexo Championship?

As the DP World Tour returns to Scotland for the inaugural Nexo Championship at Trump International—which doubles as a make-or-break moment for players aiming for PGA Tour cards—betting markets are heating up. Jordan Smith stands as the clear odds-on favorite, motivated by a narrow miss for a PGA Tour card in 2024 and determined to make amends. His recent form and course adaptability make him the most heavily backed contender.

Marco Penge, fresh off multiple podium finishes and a win in China, is tipped around 12/1 by Betfair, +1100 at BetNow, and +1200 in Las Vegas. His consistency and proven skill on links courses make him a logical challenger. Also attracting strong support are Francesco Laporta, Kristoffer Reitan, and Joost Luiten, all with the pedigree to unseat Smith and Penge.

For value seekers, Eugenio Chacarra at +4000 offers intriguing upside, especially given his past DPWT win in India. Dark horse mentions include Jacob Skov Olesen, David Law, and Ewen Ferguson, each boasting both recent form and local course acumen. From short-priced favorites to longshot sleepers, the odds paint a picture of a tournament where form, motivation, and links mastery could all decide the champion’s fate.