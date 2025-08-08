Nexo Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2025 Nexo Championship has arrived, and with it comes one of the most intriguing stops on the DP World Tour calendar. Running from August 7–10 at the Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, the event offers both a challenging test of links golf and a crucial opportunity for players chasing late-season glory. The field is stacked with hungry contenders, while Adrian Otaegui returns as the defending champion, winner of the 2020 Scottish Championship, which was the last time this event was held.
This year’s purse is set at $2,750,000, with the champion walking away with a hefty $467,500 payday. More than just the winner’s prize is at stake—valuable 585 Race to Dubai points for the champion (out of 3,500 total points on offer), possible PGA Tour cards via top finishes on the DP World Tour, and heightened Official World Golf Ranking points (approximately 18.8 to the winner) are all on the line. The title sponsor, Nexo, continues to expand its influence in professional golf, with additional backing from Rolex, DP World, and Emirates, ensuring the tournament’s prestige remains high.
We are expanding our partnership with the @DPWorldTour with a novel way to celebrate and reward golf talent – starting with a $50,000 prize in $NEXO at the Nexo Championship.
The Course Record presented by Nexo is a rolling prize for the Tour’s players, kicking off on Aug 7. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/xI3o2ClrLf
— Nexo (@Nexo) August 6, 2025
Here’s the full prize money breakdown:
|1
|467,500
|2
|302,500
|3
|172,150
|4
|137,500
|5
|116,600
|6
|96,250
|7
|82,500
|8
|68,750
|9
|61,600
|10
|55,000
|11
|50,600
|12
|47,300
|13
|44,275
|14
|42,075
|15
|40,425
|16
|38,775
|17
|37,125
|18
|35,475
|19
|34,100
|20
|33,000
|21
|31,900
|22
|31,075
|23
|30,250
|24
|29,425
|25
|28,600
|26
|27,775
|27
|26,950
|28
|26,125
|29
|25,300
|30
|24,475
|31
|23,650
|32
|22,825
|33
|22,000
|34
|21,175
|35
|20,350
|36
|19,525
|37
|18,975
|38
|18,425
|39
|17,875
|40
|17,325
|41
|16,775
|42
|16,225
|43
|15,675
|44
|15,125
|45
|14,575
|46
|14,025
|47
|13,475
|48
|12,925
|49
|12,375
|50
|11,825
|51
|11,275
|52
|10,725
|53
|10,175
|54
|9,625
|55
|9,350
|56
|9,075
|57
|8,800
|58
|8,525
|59
|8,250
|60
|7,975
|61
|7,700
|62
|7,425
|63
|7,150
|64
|6,875
|65
|6,600
Beyond the cash, players also benefit from a two-season exemption on the DP World Tour for the winner, guaranteeing entry into select high-profile events in 2026 and 2027. The tournament also carries the “Course Record Presented by Nexo” incentive—a guaranteed $10,000 cash prize for the first player to set a new course record that holds until the close of play, plus an additional $50,000 in NEXO Tokens for the record-breaker at this event. Since the Nexo Championship is being staged at Trump International Golf Links for the first time, a course record is guaranteed to be set this week. If no record is established in future events, the cash prize will roll over and increase by $10,000 each time until claimed.
With stakes this high, from a potentially career-changing exemption to significant ranking boosts and a share of millions in prize money, it’s no surprise betting interest is peaking ahead of the weekend. Bookmakers have been quick to identify their frontrunners, with markets reflecting both current form and historical links performance.
Betting Odds: Who’s favored at the 2025 Nexo Championship?
As the DP World Tour returns to Scotland for the inaugural Nexo Championship at Trump International—which doubles as a make-or-break moment for players aiming for PGA Tour cards—betting markets are heating up. Jordan Smith stands as the clear odds-on favorite, motivated by a narrow miss for a PGA Tour card in 2024 and determined to make amends. His recent form and course adaptability make him the most heavily backed contender.
Marco Penge, fresh off multiple podium finishes and a win in China, is tipped around 12/1 by Betfair, +1100 at BetNow, and +1200 in Las Vegas. His consistency and proven skill on links courses make him a logical challenger. Also attracting strong support are Francesco Laporta, Kristoffer Reitan, and Joost Luiten, all with the pedigree to unseat Smith and Penge.
For value seekers, Eugenio Chacarra at +4000 offers intriguing upside, especially given his past DPWT win in India. Dark horse mentions include Jacob Skov Olesen, David Law, and Ewen Ferguson, each boasting both recent form and local course acumen. From short-priced favorites to longshot sleepers, the odds paint a picture of a tournament where form, motivation, and links mastery could all decide the champion’s fate.
