Jim Nantz Bids Farewell to Fellow CBS Analyst With Emotional Message: ‘So Proud’

Matt Ryan has been covering the NFL for CBS since 2023. Owing to his exceptional skills, Ryan was soon inducted into ‘The NFL Today’ panel. Having served the position throughout 2024 and 2025, Ryan is now looking to start a new chapter in his life. This Sunday, as he sat inside the CBS studios, analyzing the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars, it marked the last time Ryan experienced the same. As he bids adieu, Jim Nantz shared a heartfelt message.

“Hello friends, I just want to say off the top here to Matt, we’re gonna miss you man. I’m so proud of what you’ve done in your three years at CBS. Everybody raves about you, your class, your integrity, your preparation. Good for the Atlanta Falcons and what they’re doing. You’re gonna be great, but we’re gonna miss you big time,” said Nantz.

Nantz, a popular US sportscaster, has watched Ryan evolve into a mature analyst. Having shared a lot of memories together, the final moments of Ryan’s stint at CBS made him emotional. And Nantz was not alone. Former quarterback turned analyst, Tony Romo, too, could not help but extend his best wishes for Ryan.

He said, “I’m excited about it, Matt. Proud of you, buddy. Go get it. We’re gonna do an Atlanta game here soon.”

Well, as it stands, Matt Ryan has been hired as the President of Football for Atlanta. As such, he will be having a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders. Being a former MVP, Ryan will be looking to get the team back to being one of the powerhouses in the league. And for that, the very first thing he needs is to hire an able head coach and a General Manager.

Interestingly, Ryan had a longstanding relationship with Atlanta. After all, it was Atlanta who recruited Ryan right out of Boston College. He was selected as the third overall pick back in 2008. Thus, it only makes sense that at the most crucial juncture, it is now upto Ryan to revive the club from where it all started. As the team has not reached the postseason since 2017 under Dan Quinn, the 40-year-old sounded quite upbeat while taking on the challenge.

Matt Ryan begins new era as Falcons president amid franchise turmoil

The Atlanta Falcons have recently been struggling with several setbacks. Despite having high draft picks, the team has been struck with issues surrounding inconsistent quarterback play. Alongside that, offensive line struggles and poor coordination have resulted in missed opportunities. To make matters worse, back-to-back penalties and botched functioning of the franchise have resulted in their former coach getting fired. While Coach Raheem Morris was fired, their General Manager, Terry Fontenot, too has failed to meet the expectations.

Amid this scenario, Matt Ryan has been named the new President of the team. Ryan stepped away from the competitive realm back in 2022. Following that, the legendary quarterback was often spotted in the seat of the commentator as he appeared in the role for CBS’s show, NFL Today. Joining his co-hosts for one last episode of NFL Today, Ryan reflected on his thoughts after being named the President of the Atlanta Falcons.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Nov 16, 2025 Denver, Colorado, USA CBS sports broadcaster Matt Ryan before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver Empower Field at Mile High Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20251116_ajw_ac4_116

Matt Ryan shared with Bill Cowher and others, “You guys know it — football, it’s about the people… there’s a lot of really good people in that building that are already there and it starts at the top with Arthur Blank.” He further added, “I’m fortunate to be in his position, excited about the opportunity and ready to get started.”

He further reflected on how he feels that he, along with the whole team, needs to give their best efforts to make sure that they “find the right people” who would help the Falcons overcome the pit they have hit. Now, as Ryan looks to step forward as the leader for the Falcons, fans will be following the team with a lot of excitement.