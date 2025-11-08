Nick Dunlap Credits Popular Coach for Helping Him Get ‘Confidence’ Back After Masters Meltdown

Nick Dunlap shot an 18-over-par 90 at the 2025 Masters, becoming the first player under 38 to shoot 90 there. It was the worst score at Augusta National in a decade. The 21-year-old hit only six fairways in that disastrous first round. His driver had completely abandoned him. The numbers told a brutal story throughout the entire season. Then came November 6 at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

Dunlap fired an 11-under-par 61, hitting all 14 fairways. It was the first time in his PGA Tour career he’d gone 100% off the tee. He added nine birdies and chipped in for eagle on the 18th hole. The round tied both the course and tournament records. Something had clearly changed for the young star. Scott Hamilton entered Dunlap’s life at exactly the right moment. The instructor ranks No. 27 in Golf Digest’s list of the 50 Best Teachers in America. Dunlap started seeing him around the Travelers Championship. They really began working together before the John Deere Classic. The relationship intensified through the break between tournaments.

Dunlap explained why Hamilton clicked where others hadn’t. “Just with how simple he puts everything. He’s a really smart guy, he knows his stuff, but he’s able to kind of say it to me in a way that really makes sense, and I can comprehend it really well. I think we’ve got a good thing going.” Hamilton’s strength was communication. It was his approach.

He took complex swing mechanics and made them digestible. That approach proved crucial for a young player drowning in technical thoughts. Dunlap had been battling what some called “driver yips” since before the Masters. The mental side had become just as damaging as any technical flaw. Hamilton built confidence incrementally rather than promising quick fixes. Dunlap described the process in simple terms.

“Finally, kind of during that break, I started to shoot some good numbers at home, which is that’s where it starts. It’s hard to come out here and play a really good round if you’re not doing it at home; it doesn’t really kind of translate like that.”

February 1, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Nick Dunlap hits his chip shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Entire season, Dunlap ranked dead last on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at 175th. He was losing 1.554 strokes per round with his driver. Only 48.57% of his tee shots found fairways. His struggles were well-documented throughout, with four missed cuts in his last five starts before the World Wide Technology Championship. He also ranked 173rd in driving accuracy. The reigning Rookie of the Year had one top-10 finish all season—a T-10 at the Sony Open back in January.

His performance at the WWT Championship validated everything he had done. Those 14 fairways weren’t just a statistical anomaly. They represented months of patient work, finally paying off. Dunlap also missed just one green in regulation that day. The confidence Hamilton had helped rebuild showed in every swing.

Nick Dunlap’s sophomore slump reveals PGA Tour reality

Dunlap’s honesty about his struggles set him apart from many young players. When asked to compare his 2025 season to his Rookie of the Year campaign, he didn’t sugarcoat anything.

“I played better last year,” he said. “I should still be in college, so I’m just trying to learn as much as I can.”

The admission captured the reality of sophomore seasons on Tour. Dunlap had been the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour in 33 years when he captured The American Express in January 2024. He later added the Barracuda Championship as a professional. Expectations skyrocketed. The pressure followed, but maturity sustained him through the darkest moments.

After his 90 at the Masters, his trainer, Clarke Holter, bought golf balls at a nearby Target. Dunlap spent Thursday night hitting them into the woods behind his Airbnb rental. He searched for answers in the darkness. His father asked if he wanted to withdraw. Dunlap refused. He returned Friday and shot 71—a stunning 19-stroke improvement tied for the largest in any major championship in 50 years.

That resilience carried him through the season. It kept him going when statistics showed him last in driving. Most importantly, it led him to recognize when change was necessary. Switching to Hamilton required admitting his previous approach wasn’t working.

The WWT Championship breakthrough proved the decision right. The 29-stroke difference between his Masters 90 and his Mexico 61 tells the complete story. Hamilton’s simple communication style unlocked what Dunlap needed most: confidence. The young star who should still be in college has transformed his nightmare into a recovery blueprint.