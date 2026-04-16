Nick Faldo Proves Greg Norman’s ‘Nasty’ Accusations Were a Lie in New Statement About Their Feud

When there’s a public feud between golfers, they usually take jabs at each other. But Sir Nick Faldo was not in a rush to answer Greg Norman when he took a public swipe at him ahead of the 2026 Masters. Even when the media asked the 3x Masters winner for his opinion, he refused, out of respect for the Masters. But now, he has broken his silence and replied to Norman’s “nasty” accusations.

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Considering that the Masters is over and Rory McIlroy has won, Faldo gave his reply in a statement through Faldo Enterprises. The management company has also put out a full document that answers Norman’s claims. It includes screenshots of text messages he sent to Norman in December 2020 and November 2022.

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“We’ve had our battles through the years, so I think that would be interesting to talk about. And with LIV, of course we will have a difference in opinion, and we won’t see eye-to-eye, but it’s just our opinions. It’s not to corner you in any way, I’ll be fascinated by how you got to that and where we are now, and what you think is the way forward for global golf. That’s the tone of the whole thing,” the 6x major champion said, trying to ask Norman to come to shoot a video for his YouTube channel.

However, Norman rejected the offer, saying that it would be best to “pass on this.” The Australian did wish Faldo luck for his YouTube project, though.

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In response, Faldo sent two more video messages, reassuring Norman that he didn’t want to put him in a bad light or corner him. He just wanted to give golf fans a better idea of what it’s like to be a top player and how they have fought on the course in the past.

“There is no journalist that had the right sense of what we do, feel, think, or that fully understands what our life was like,” Faldo had said.

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Well, the two professionals have been rivals since 1996. The Australian pro had a 6-stroke lead entering the final round. However, he stumbled as Faldo closed the gap and then won the event with a 5-stroke margin.

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While it was the start, things escalated with Nick Faldo’s comment on LIV Golf and Greg Norman joining the Saudi-backed league. Touching upon that, Norman said that he does not respect Faldo because of the things he said about him.

“Nick said some things about me during my time at LIV, some really nasty things,” Norman said. “I don’t have any respect for someone who gives their opinion on something in that sort of manner when they don’t know both sides.”

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“Come on, we have a history, he could have called me and asked for the other side of the story, and I’d have gladly given it. And if he still hadn’t agreed then fine – his opinion and as he knows the facts, he would have been entitled to say anything he likes. Happy days. But just to sound off? Like I said, no respect for him,” Norman added.

Now, with clear proof on display, the Englishman didn’t have to say anything else. He said that he “does not consider that discussion a relevant one to reopen.” Thus, there won’t be any further comment on this conversation from his side.

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And while Faldo didn’t give any comments during the Masters, he did take a subtle jab at Norman.

Nick Faldo wore the same shirt he wore in 1996

Faldo appeared on Golf Channel during Masters week wearing the same mercerized cotton polo shirt he donned in 1996. He confirmed it to the co-hosts.

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“1996. Here it is. 30 years old. Same shirt,” he said while laughing. He noted that it was a bit loose now and stuck when he raised his arms.

Understandably, the shirt became a viral talking point. Social media clips showed Faldo unveiling it and joking about its authenticity. This also came as 2026 marked the 30-year anniversary of what could be said as one of the worst heartbreaks at the Masters.

But that was not all. Faldo also pulled out two hats and a t-shirt from a bag. All of them had “Six back in ’96” written on them. The text reflected on the s-stroke lead Norman had over him entering the final round at the 1996 Masters. This all happened just after Greg Norman’s interview with The Telegraph.