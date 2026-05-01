Nick Taylor WITB May 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Cadillac Championship Explored

Precision beats hype, and Nick Taylor proves it with every club he chooses to keep in play. There are many professionals who like to chase the latest releases and try their hands on new equipment. The Canadian professional, though, takes a different route. He has built a trusted setup over the years that rarely sees any major changes.

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The 38-year-old has shown immense consistency on the PGA Tour. Of the 11 starts in 2026 so far, he has made the cut in 10, with 2 top-25 finishes. And now, that consistency is showing results, too, as he is co-leading the Cadillac Championship 2026 alongside Cameron Young amid the ongoing second round. This is all thanks to his trusted setup.

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In May 2026, at the Cadillac Championship, Nick Taylor’s bag includes:

Driver : Nick Taylor is using the Titleist TSi3. It features precise center of gravity adjustability, which Taylor uses for consistent control.

: Nick Taylor is using the Titleist TSi3. It features precise center of gravity adjustability, which Taylor uses for consistent control. 3-wood : He is using the modern, forgiving fairway wood TaylorMade Qi10. The variation the 5x PGA Tour winner uses is the Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6 X shaft.

: He is using the modern, forgiving fairway wood TaylorMade Qi10. The variation the 5x PGA Tour winner uses is the Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6 X shaft. 5-wood : TaylorMade SIM2 Max is the 5-wood Taylor chose. It is an older but trusted fairway wood favored for its consistent launch and is fitted with the Mitsubishi Tensei AV 85 TX shaft.

: TaylorMade SIM2 Max is the 5-wood Taylor chose. It is an older but trusted fairway wood favored for its consistent launch and is fitted with the Mitsubishi Tensei AV 85 TX shaft. Irons : Taylor uses two irons, one is a Titleist T250 (4) and the other is a T100 (8). The mixed iron setup combines the higher launch of the T250 with the precision and feel of the T100 model.

: Taylor uses two irons, one is a Titleist T250 (4) and the other is a T100 (8). The mixed iron setup combines the higher launch of the T250 with the precision and feel of the T100 model. Wedges : Titleist Vokey SM10 is the wedge Nick Taylor has stuck with for years. He uses it in four loft configurations (46, 50, 56, 58) for versatility around the greens.

: Titleist Vokey SM10 is the wedge Nick Taylor has stuck with for years. He uses it in four loft configurations (46, 50, 56, 58) for versatility around the greens. Putter: He uses the TaylorMade Spider Tour putter, which is used by many other professionals, including Tommy Fleetwood. Its classic mallet design is renowned for its Pure Roll insert and alignment aid.

Imago Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 Nick Taylor CAN on the 3rd fairway during the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 held at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa. 05/12/2025. Picture Thos Caffrey / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*

Though Nick Taylor’s bag rarely sees any changes, he has made a few over the years.

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Changes Nick Taylor’s equipment kit has seen over the years

For several years, Nick Taylor stuck with TaylorMade drivers while under contract. But when he became a free agent, he switched to the Titleist TSi3 driver in 2021. Since then, he has stuck with it.

While his driver has remained consistent over the years, Taylor’s fairway woods saw the most changes. He previously carried Titleist fairway woods, like the TSi2. Then he switched to the TaylorMade Qi10 in 2025 for added forgiveness. Similarly, his 5-wood has also remained the same since 2025. It was in his bag even when he won the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Taylor has been a long-time user of Vokey wedges. He has upgraded sequentially from the Vokey SM8, SM9, and now the SM10 series. But despite these changes, his wedge composition has remained relatively stable. The Canadian golfer prefers carrying four wedges to cover the full spectrum of shots.

When it comes to putters, Nick Taylor is a free agent. However, the TaylorMade Spider Tour putter has remained the most consistent anchor in his bag for close to a decade. But he used variations of the Spider Tour throughout his career. For instance, he was using a TaylorMade Spider Tour Red with a SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 1.0 grip in 2024.

Will his bag help him win the $20 million Cadillac Championship at Blue Monster?