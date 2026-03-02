Nico Echavarria Makes Feelings Clear About Shane Lowry After His Shocking Meltdown at Cognizant Classic

Somewhere in the middle of the back nine on Sunday, it seemed that Shane Lowry was finally about to bag his first PGA Tour title since the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. However, the hope vanished over the final few holes, handing Nico Echavarria a third PGA Tour title. For Echavarria, the plan was always the same at the Cognizant Classic, regardless of what the leaderboard said.

When asked about Lowry’s mistakes, Echavarria made his feelings clear. He told the media after the event:

“Well, I already had two-putted for par. We were waiting. There was a bit of a wait on 17 tee shot. The TV guys told me that he hit it in the water. I looked back, and his caddie was running, so I figured it was probably going to be a double bogey. That would put me one back. But it wasn’t going to change anything that I was going to do on 17.”

On the 18th tee, his caddie confirmed Lowry had also found water at 17, back-to-back doubles. But Nico Echavarria’s approach stayed the same.

Imago Image Courtesy: Nicolas Echavarria, Instagram

“It’s unfortunate the way he finished. It’s a hard tournament to close. It’s not easy to have a lead coming down the stretch on this course,” he added.

He drained a 10-foot birdie putt at 17 to pull level and closed the final round at 66 (-5) to finish the tournament at -5 overall.

And that calm approach? Yes, it was seen throughout his game.

In his four rounds, the 31-year-old was steady with an opening 63 (-8), which put him right in the mix early, but a second-round 72 (+1) briefly slipped him back. He responded with a 66 (-5) in Round 3 and then matched that in the final round. What stands out across all four scorecards is the near-absence of blow-up holes.

He made just four bogeys across the entire tournament, the fewest in the field, and consistently made his birdies in clusters rather than giving them straight back.

Meanwhile, Lowry’s week told a very different story, at least in terms of how it ended.

His first three rounds were genuinely brilliant, though. He shot 70 (-1) in Round 1, then caught fire with a 67 (-4) in Round 2 to build momentum. Round 3 was his best of the week, a 63 (-8), which included five birdies on the front nine alone and left him three shots clear. His final round scorecard shows he was still holding it together through 15 holes at -6 for the day, with birdies at 10, 12, and 13 keeping the round moving cleanly.

Then came 16. Then 17. Back-to-back double bogeys, the first time in his PGA Tour career he has made consecutive doubles, and a three-shot lead became a two-shot deficit in the space of two holes. He finished the final round at 69 and ended at -2, tied for second alongside Taylor Moore and Austin Smotherman.

Shane Lowry was not hiding from it afterward.

152nd Open Championship On a birdie charge is Shane Lowry IRL during Round 4 of the 152nd Open Championship, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland. 18/07/2024.

“I thought I was going to win. I had it in my hands and threw it away,” he said. “I couldn’t feel the clubface on the last three holes. This is going to be hard to take. I have never won in front of my 4-year-old daughter, Ivy. I was really hoping to see that ginger hair running on the 18th green.”

For Lowry, PGA National remains the one that keeps getting away. Meanwhile, for Echavarria, it was his third PGA Tour win and a check for $1.728 million.

Why did this win mean more to Nico Echavarria?

The win meant more than just a title. Echavarria drew a direct parallel between Sunday and a defining moment on the Korn Ferry Tour in Portland, where a clutch putt kept his card alive.

“I thought it was looking out, losing my card on Korn Ferry, and I ended up buying a ticket an hour later to go into the Korn Ferry playoffs,” the Colombian said.

That putt in Portland was the turning point that kept his career on track. Without it, Sunday at PGA National never happens. Three PGA Tour wins later, the same mental composure that saved his card then held firm when Lowry imploded behind him.

The win also secures a return to Augusta, a place Nico Echavarria clearly treasures. He was there last year, with his wife caddying for him in the Par-3 Contest, and spoke about it with genuine excitement rather than the usual tournament-week formality.

And on a lighter note, the third win came with a personal reward. Echavarria revealed he and his wife had a deal: a dog only after a third victory. Now, they can finally have a furry friend!