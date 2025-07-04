Nike Air Max 90 Golf ‘Open Championship’: Everything About $112.7B Giant’s Homage to the Oldest Major

In 1457, King James II of Scotland thought he could kill golf forever with a royal decree. Well, joke’s on him—Nike just dropped a golf shoe in 2025 inspired by his decision.

Nike has just unveiled the Air Max 90 Golf “Open Championship,” and this isn’t your typical tournament release. The $155 shoe drops July 17, 2025, perfectly timed for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. However, the real story lies in its cheeky design that thumbs its nose at centuries-old royal authority.

The Air Max 90 Golf joins Nike’s three-shoe Open Championship collection, alongside the Victory Tour 4 ($220) and Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 ($200). All three models share the white, metallic gold, and sail color palette. Technical specifications include the HV4078-100 style code and availability in men’s sizing. The release coincides with The Open Championship 2025 at Royal Portrush (July 17-20), as the prestigious tournament returns to Northern Ireland.

The shoe screams luxury with rich jacquard textiles featuring floral patterns that evoke ‘tea time at the castle.’ Premium faux ostrich leather forms the base, while smooth leather overlays showcase embossed polka dots. Metallic mini Swooshes sparkle across the upper, and translucent eyelets add modern flair. Additionally, the speckled mudguard brings texture, while the vintage-tinted midsole delivers classic Air Max vibes to the fairway.

Nike has consistently created special editions for major championships, transforming tournament venues into a source of design inspiration. This strategic approach yields memorable releases that capture the unique character and historical significance of each event. With a market capitalization of approximately $112 billion, Nike continues to leverage golf’s prestige to drive innovation and exclusivity across its premium collections.

Nike’s golf strategy continues to evolve through tournament-specific releases that connect deeply with golf’s rich heritage. The brand transforms major championships into storytelling opportunities, creating emotional connections between players and the sport’s rich history. Moreover, Nike positions golf as a luxury lifestyle experience rather than just athletic performance. However, this particular release goes beyond typical tournament marketing by tapping into golf’s most rebellious historical moment.

Nike’s historical connection to King James II’s golf ban

Here’s where Nike’s creativity truly shines. King James II banned golf and football in 1457 because Scottish men preferred playing sports over practicing archery for military defense. The Act of Parliament declared that football and golf should be utterly condemned and stopped. Parliament repeated this ban in 1471 and 1491, proving its complete failure.

Nike incorporated this history through crossed-out “GOLF” text on the tongue and insole. Essentially, Nike celebrates golf’s survival while poking fun at royal incompetence. The ban was finally lifted in 1502 with the signing of the Treaty of Perpetual Peace between Scotland and England. Ironically, James IV, who had reaffirmed the ban, became golf’s first recorded purchaser of equipment.

This release demonstrates Nike’s masterful storytelling, transforming a 568-year-old royal failure into modern golf footwear. As tournament-specific releases become increasingly popular, expect more brands to dig deeper into golf’s rich history for design inspiration. What historical golf moment would you like to see Nike tackle next?