Nike Ambassador Brooks Koepka Pays Touching Tribute to Son Weeks After Personal Tragedy

Brooks Koepka has a signature shoe line with the brand, and they launched their latest release, the Nike Infinity Tour 2 “Brooks Koepka.” The shoes are space-themed, emblazoned with red, white, and blue colors, matching the colors of astronaut suits. The insoles feature space designs. This theme aligns with Crew’s love for space. The toddler even has a space-themed bedroom. Continuing this arc, each pair also comes with a “Flight Crew” keychain, a clever wordplay on space exploration and the 2-year-old’s name.

Debuting this new addition to Koepka’s shoe line, the family celebrated Halloween in catchy space-themed outfits. Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims, and Crew all dressed up as rockets and space explorers for trick-or-treating. Completing the fit, the family flaunted the new shoes. The most heart-melting part? Even Crew had his own tiny pair of the Infinity Tour 2. Sharing a peek at the whimsical sneakers in her Instagram story, Jena Sims posted a picture of Koepka and her wearing the shoes.

“We wanted to pay homage to Brook’s Nike collab for Crew man,” she wrote.

In another heart-touching Instagram post, Sims provided a better look at the family’s Halloween celebrations. Enjoying time with friends and neighbors, the Koepkas created memorable moments together. With pictures of Crew on the slide and cute father-son moments, the post captioned: “Crew, you’re out of this world 🚀🚀🧑‍🚀”.

This collaboration with the sportswear giant comes right after Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka lost their second child to a miscarriage. Less than a month ago, Sims lost a pregnancy at only 16 weeks when she found out the baby’s heart had stopped beating. The moment wrecked the couple, who shared, “This is a grief no parent is ever prepared for. We are devastated but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day.”

Although Crew is yet to get a sibling, the sweet moments spent together reflect the couple’s love for their 2-year-old. For someone who has experienced such an emotional loss, it’s no wonder Koepka and Sims value every moment they get to spend together. The Halloween celebrations were just that—a way to express their love for each other and strengthen their bonds. Nike’s collab just took part in it, and an adorable one at that.

But as it turns out, the sneaker drop is only a part of the story. The Koepkas find a way to tie every moment back to their toddler, reflecting their love for Crew.

Brooks Koepka has a tight-knit family

The Koepka family would come as strong contenders if there were a title for the loveliest celebrity family in golf. And it’s not just the highlight moments that reflect this bond, but also the quiet, candid moments when the Koepkas are nothing but a family.

Recently, Jena Sims took up duties as a Miss Teen USA judge, returning to her pageant roots. Showcasing perfect harmony as a parent, Brooks Koepka took up the household role, taking care of Crew. Sharing the father-son bond, Sims shared a picture of them looking nose-to-nose at each other. She wrote, “They are quite literally obsessed with each other,” reflecting the heartwarming, easy rhythm of the family.

Koepka continues to show this love for their toddler even on the course. Right after a disappointing run at the LIV Golf Dallas in Maridoe Golf Club, Brooks Koepka took time off to recharge with his wife and son. That’s when a video clip, featuring Koepka kneeling and guiding Crew while the toddler tightly fisted a club, went viral.

The couple continues to shower this love not just for Crew but also for the family dynamic as a whole. Reflecting on how the couple worked together, Sims shared, “We’re just such a good team, and we’re really good at delegating. He can also read a room. If I’m really stressed, Brooks can pick up on it. He’ll come in and say, ‘I’m changing this diaper,’ or ‘I’ll do bedtime tonight.’ He doesn’t have to do all that, but he does.”

This only brings forward the close bond the Koepkas share even amid the couple’s packed schedules. Whether it’s Halloween celebrations or sneaker drops, Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims always find time for each other and their family.