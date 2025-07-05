$9 Million PGA Tour Event Now Better Than the Masters, Claims Analyst

Remember when top stars like Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm descended upon the 2025 Masters? The Augusta National field boasted 95 elite players, including defending champion Scottie Scheffler. Aside from these big names, the field hosted 46 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). A pretty strong lineup; however, despite that, the 2025 Masters falls short against the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open.

Do you recall when World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler dropped news that he was returning to the Renaissance Club? During the announcement, Scheffler said, “I’m looking forward to getting back to the Genesis Scottish Open next month,” and added, “Playing in such a strong field and in front of the Scottish fans is always fun for us.” And, true to his words, the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is boasting a strong field — even stronger than the 2025 Masters, at least in one category.

This year’s Masters field, featuring top golfers like Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, and Bryson DeChambeau, achieved a field rating of 395.10640 according to the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). In contrast, as per a golf analyst, the upcoming $9M worth Genesis Scottish Open will feature an even stronger field, with a projected rating of over 400 points. This would make it the second-highest rated field of the year, surpassed only by The PLAYERS Championship (2025), which recorded a field rating of 462.13592.

And the projected SoF is no coincidence, after all, plenty of PGA Tour pros will tee off at the Renaissance Club on July 10. The field will feature eight of the world’s top 10 players and 13 of the top 20. Among the participants are Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, and Xander Schauffele. Other notable names include Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Padraig Harrington, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Danny Willett, and Gary Woodland. However, aside from these big PGA Tour pros, one ex-LIV golfer will also do his best to make the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open exciting!

Ex-LIV Golf star Eugenio Chacarra will tee off with the PGA Tour stars

Former LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra, who joined LIV in 2022 as their youngest signee, is set to make his PGA Tour debut at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Chacarra competed in three seasons on LIV Golf, where he earned significant paydays, including a $4 million victory in Bangkok during just his fifth professional start. However, he publicly criticized LIV for its financial focus and a lack of OWGR points for its golfers, stating, “On LIV, nothing changes; there is only money.” After a lackluster performance in 2024, Chacarra’s team, Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC, dropped him, leaving him without a team heading into 2025.

However, Chacarra’s path to the Genesis Scottish Open began with his win at the Hero Indian Open earlier this year, a co-sanctioned event of the European Tour and the Professional Golf Tour of India, which earned him his DP World Tour card. From the win, he earned €354,641 and moved from 309th to approximately 180th in the official rankings, ultimately paving the way for his debut at the Genesis Scottish Open. LIV Golf senior writer Matt Vincenzi announced his upcoming debut on his X account, stating, “Eugenio Chacarra will be making his PGA Tour debut. Really looking forward to that.”

Although Eugenio Chacarra has not yet made a statement on the PGA Tour, his upcoming start promises to be exciting, as he will face one of the strongest fields of the year when he finally gets down to business.