19-Year-Old Blades Brown Makes PGA Tour History With Record-Breaking Korn Ferry Tour Feat

Years ago, Blades Brown traded the prospect of a college degree for a shot at professional golf. And on Sunday, that gamble paid off. The Nashville, Tennessee, native made history at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at The Federal Club, becoming the youngest player ever to earn a PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour.

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“19-year-old Blades Brown has secured his PGA Tour card, becoming the youngest to earn it through the Korn Ferry Tour,” NUCLR Golf wrote on X.

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Brown delivered an impressive performance at the event, finishing solo second at 18-under-par 266, just two shots behind winner Austin Hitt. The Tennessee native held the 36-hole lead after firing a brilliant 10-under 61 in the second round. His round featured back-to-back eagles on the ninth and 10th holes, followed by five consecutive birdies to finish.

Brown then maintained a one-shot lead heading into the final round after shooting a steady 68 on Saturday. However, he couldn’t turn that advantage into his first professional victory as rainy conditions made Sunday’s round challenging. Despite missing out on the title, his runner-up finish pushed him to ninth in the season-long points standings.

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The top 20 players are set to officially earn their PGA Tour cards. In any case, while Blades Brown did it at 19 years, 4 months, and 20 days old, the record was previously held by Jason Day, who was 19 years, 11 months, and 23 days old. Day earned his card by finishing 5th on the 2007 Nationwide Tour money list, when the top 25 qualified—a rule that has since tightened to the top 20.

He earned his spot with strong overall play, highlighted by a victory at the Legend Financial Group Classic. Unfortunately for him, however, Brown is the new name taking that place.

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Brown’s record-breaking pattern extends beyond the Korn Ferry Tour. At age 16 in the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship, Brown broke Bobby Jones’ long-standing record, becoming the youngest stroke-play medalist in the event’s history. Jones had set the mark in 1920 at age 18 by tying for medalist honors.

This distinction remained unbroken for 103 years until Brown, then a high-school sophomore, fired a course-record 8-under 64 at Colorado Golf Club in the second round of stroke play to finish tied at 7-under 136 and claim co-medalist honors.

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Regardless, he had 17 starts this year at KFT and recorded five top-10 finishes. This includes a third-place finish at the Club Car Championship in March and a runner-up finish at the Tulum Championship in April. He also finished tied for fifth at the Evans Scholars Invitational and tied for sixth at the Utah Championship.

That said, Blades Brown can already play in PGA Tour events before his 2027 card takes effect. After all, he holds Special Temporary Membership for the rest of 2026, which allows unlimited sponsor exemptions. He earned sponsor exemptions to the American Express and Puerto Rico Open in 2026.

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Starting in 2027, Brown will have guaranteed PGA Tour access, eliminating his reliance on sponsor exemptions. In any case, Brown turned professional in January 2025 at age 17, bypassing college golf to pursue a career on the PGA Tour.