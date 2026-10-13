19-Year-Old Blades Brown’s PGA Tour Rise Comes With One Major Concern Ahead of 2027

Blades Brown is about to start his first full PGA Tour season at 19. On Sunday at The Federal Club in Virginia, he secured the card that made it possible by breaking a record that had stood for 19 years. The praise has come quickly. But Joseph LaMagna, speaking on the Shotgun Start podcast, praised Brown heavily while pointing to one area where he still needs to improve.

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“Blades Brown, if you want to make the argument that he’s the most promising of any of them, probably outside of Miles Russell, maybe also Jackson Koivun, I think it’s completely reasonable. What he’s done in two years is pretty crazy, to go from having zero status on any tour to working his way through sponsor exemptions, getting temporary status on the Korn Ferry Tour, now this year, legitimately good starts on the PGA Tour and locking up his full status… I think we’ll look back and, like, yeah, it was really obvious that Blades Brown was going to be a top-five-to-10 player in the world.”

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LaMagna then explained where Brown still has work to do.

“I would think there’s a little bit of a learning curve to be competing in strong fields. You saw some of that at the AmEx in Puerto Rico. If we’re talking about him being in the mix at the Genesis or something, yeah, I think he’s got to get a little more polished…”

The praise is certainly not without precedent. Brown earned his PGA Tour card at 19 years and four months, beating Jason Day’s record, set in 2007 at 19 years and 11 months, by more than seven months.

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Moreover, Brown’s route to that record has been unusual. He turned professional at just 17, skipping college and starting without tour status. Sponsor exemptions gave him early opportunities to compete, while a 68th-place finish on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour points list helped him earn status for 2026.

This season has justified that early promise. Brown made nine of 11 cuts on the PGA Tour, finished third at the Puerto Rico Open and ended the Korn Ferry Tour season ninth in the points standings to secure his card.

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That achievement explains why Brendon Porath believes Brown could be a “capital-P problem” on the PGA Tour as soon as 2027.

LaMagna sees the talent, but the concern he flagged is narrower. Brown has yet to win on either tour this year, and some of his best opportunities have slipped away late on Sundays. At elite events, LaMagna believes, he still needs some polishing.

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To understand what LaMagna means, it helps to look at where Brown goes next. Korn Ferry Tour graduates do not automatically get into signature events just by earning their PGA Tour cards. These are among the Tour’s biggest tournaments, featuring some of the strongest fields of the year. So when LaMagna talks about Brown being “in the mix” at the Genesis Invitational, he is describing the level of competition the teenager will eventually have to navigate.

In those fields, nearly every player can contend. One bad stretch can cost a player the tournament, and there may be little room to recover.

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That concern is rooted in what Brown’s 2026 season has looked like. The clearest example came in January at the American Express. He entered the final round tied with Scottie Scheffler and played in the last group alongside him. Everything was going well until Brown hit his tee shot into the water on the fifth hole and made a double bogey.

He had come straight from a Korn Ferry Tour event in the Bahamas, making it his eighth consecutive day of competition without a practice round. Brown later admitted he was tired but said it had not affected his golf. Scheffler ultimately won by four shots, while Brown finished tied for 18th. One bad hole proved costly.

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The pattern appeared again in March at the Puerto Rico Open. Brown held the lead on the back nine on Sunday before hitting into the water on the 455-yard 13th and making a triple bogey. He was four shots behind by the end of the next hole and eventually finished third.

Once again, a costly mistake derailed a promising position.

The same pattern appeared during his biggest week of the year. Brown held a one-shot lead after three rounds of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, with a PGA Tour card within reach. On Sunday, in wet conditions, his competitor Austin Hitt holed out from 109 yards for an eagle on the 10th and moved four shots clear. Brown made four birdies on the back nine but could not close the gap. He finished second, two shots behind Hitt.

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None of these performances suggests a lack of talent. In each case, Brown was competing against strong fields and putting himself in position to win, but one mistake or one decisive moment proved costly. That is what LaMagna means by needing more polish.

Brown also appears aware of the need to keep improving. After the American Express, he said he had “so much to take away from the week.” Before teeing it up at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May, he sought advice from Tony Finau, who told him to focus on precision rather than power. Taking that advice to heart, Brown tied for 14th and earned Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour. He has also spoken about handling expectations through “continuous improvement.”

For now, Brown will have his first chance to show that progress in January. The 2027 season opens for him at the American Express from January 21 to 24, the same event where he shot a second-round 60 in 2026. This time, he arrives with a full PGA Tour card and a chance to build on what he started