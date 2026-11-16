94-Year-Old Golfer Reportedly Might Have Made History With a Hole-in-One

When Brian Norris teed off at the Falmouth Golf Club’s Gents Autumn Open on October 2, 2026, he probably had little idea that his round would soon make headlines. But the 94-year-old went on to achieve something remarkable, potentially setting a record as the oldest golfer in the UK to make a hole-in-one during an official competition.

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Per Golfweek, the Cornishman was playing alongside two friends, aged 78 and 80, when he took out his driver on the 160-yard, par-3 18th hole and sent the ball soaring toward the flag. Although none of the three realized it at the time, Norris had holed out in one. It was only the enthusiastic reaction from the crowd that alerted them to what had just happened.

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“It was a bit darker in the late afternoon, and we were 150 yards away, so we could see the ball go onto the green, running up the green, but couldn’t see it anymore,” said David Kerwin, Norris’ friend. “At that moment, everyone overlooking from the balcony threw their arms in the air and cheered.”

Once Norris realized he had recorded the sixth ace of his career, the 94-year-old acknowledged the cheering spectators with a bow before posing for photographs alongside the flag. However, the memorable moment wasn’t enough to inspire his team to victory. They eventually finished 18th among 33 teams in the Three Ball Better Ball competition.

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Although a tournament victory escaped him, Norris may still have etched his name into the record books as the oldest golfer in the UK to record a hole-in-one. Notably, though, England Golf is currently in the process of verifying the achievement, but Falmouth Golf Club appears confident that the 94-year-old may have made history.

Speaking to England Golf, Norris admitted that he initially thought he had selected too much club for the hole. He subsequently moved back two club lengths before settling on his driver for the tee shot. However, the 94-year-old was quick to acknowledge that skill alone wasn’t responsible for the ace, admitting that “a significant amount of luck” also played a part.

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That said, Norris, who retired 30 years ago after working as an industrial rubber and plastics distributor, isn’t the only senior golfer to have achieved the remarkable feat of a hole-in-one.

Other hole-in-one record holders

While not during an official tournament, Jack Ponsford was 93 when he recorded a hole-in-one at Pannal Golf Club in Harrogate, Yorkshire, in 2025. However, there is a distinction between the oldest man to score a hole-in-one in the UK and the oldest ace ever recorded.

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The latter record reportedly belongs to American golfer Gus Andreone, who achieved the feat at the age of 103 in 2014. Andreone made history at the Lakes Course of Palm Aire Country Club in Sarasota, Florida. Facing the 113-yard, par-3 14th hole, he pulled out his driver and sent the ball straight into the cup.

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It was the eighth hole-in-one of his career, with his first dating back to 1939. Before Andreone claimed the record, 102-year-old Elsie McLean had held the distinction after making an ace in 2007.