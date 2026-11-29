Scottie Scheffler has never been particularly fond of the media picking apart his performances. And a question following one of his best rounds at the Masters gave him another opportunity to make that clear. After carding a bogey-free 7-under 65, his best score in several Masters rounds, Scheffler had firmly moved himself into contention. However, when he sat down with reporters, CBS Sports reporter Jason Sobel asked him a question.

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“That was a 65 today. What did it feel like it could have or should have been?”

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Sobel asked. The world No. 1 wasted little time expressing his displeasure, firing back.

“That’s just a terrible question. Next question. Awful.”

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He then laughed, softening what was otherwise a rather blunt response. But it showed how he felt about the media, something Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard revealed in a conversation with 5 Clubs.

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“We’ve seen over the history of time some players just don’t like it,” Hoggard told Gary Williams about players disliking handling the media. “I would argue Scotty Scheffler, that’s the one thing he doesn’t like about his job. He doesn’t particularly like being nitpicked by the media, and it’s what we do from time to time because we have a lot of column inches to write and we have a lot of air time to fill.”

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While Scheffler may not like it, he has to continuously deal with the media because of his reputation in golf. The 30-year-old is the current World No. 1. Combine that with 4 major championships and 22 PGA Tour wins, and he is, without a doubt, the biggest name in the sport as an active player. That being said, Scheffler’s dislike for the media hasn’t exactly been a secret.

Besides the exchange with Sobel, after helping the U.S. stage a comeback with a 2&1 singles victory over Nico Echavarria at the Presidents Cup, the world No. 1 appeared to have little interest in revisiting the off-course talking points. During an interview with NBC’s Cara Banks, Scheffler was first asked about a heckling incident on the 14th hole, when a fan shouted during Echavarria’s swing. Scheffler had confronted the spectator and later made a generous concession, but he was keen to move on.

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“To be honest with you, I don’t even really want to talk about it… there’s no real place for that in our game,” he said.

However, things became slightly more uncomfortable when Banks brought up captain Brandt Snedeker’s decision to leave him out of Saturday’s foursomes. Given Scheffler’s historically poor record in the format, the decision had attracted considerable attention.

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But the American was clearly more interested in discussing the match he had just won.

“I mean, do you want to talk about today’s match?” he responded. “I just played some golf out there. Do you want to talk about that?”

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In any case, Hoggard’s comments about Scottie Scheffler came while the insider was discussing a few young pros who featured at last week’s RSM Classic. Asked whether Jackson Koivun, who finished tied for fifth, would be able to handle the media attention, Hoggard expressed tremendous confidence in the 21-year-old.

“I think all of these players, and I’ll point to Blades Brown in the same category, and Michael Thorbjornsen, not only are they really qualified to play this game at the highest level on the golf course, but they’re so savvy when it comes to the media now,” Hoggard said. “And I think this speaks to what colleges are doing so well right now… And I would say the same thing in this particular case about Jackson Koven. He’s going to handle it really well.”

Koivun, of course, is part of the new crop of rookies to turn pro this year. The 21-year-old won the 3M Open earlier this year before defeating three major champions at the Skins Game. Blades Brown, who failed to make the cut at the RSM Classic, earned his PGA Tour card after winning the Korn Ferry Tour this year. Meanwhile, Thorbjornsen has been on the tour for a couple of years, yet remains one of the more promising rookies.

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While the younger crop of players appears to be arriving on the PGA Tour better prepared to handle the media, Scottie Scheffler seems to have little desire to entertain the press or engage with its line of questioning.