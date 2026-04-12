‘No Lead Is Safe’: Cameron Young Issues Bold Warning As Rory McIlroy Eyes Masters Glory

Cameron Young stormed up the Masters leaderboard on Saturday, erasing Rory McIlroy’s comfortable lead to set the stage for a dramatic final-round duel for the green jacket. Now that the script has been completely flipped, there is a clear message for McIlroy.

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“There is certainly no lead that is safe out here. But at the same time, Rory loves it here, and he’s obviously playing some great golf. So, I don’t think anyone would have been surprised if he shot another 65 today, too. It’s just one of those times that, if he does open the door, you have to take advantage. Thankfully, I was able to get myself a little closer here today,” Young told Jim Nantz in the Butler’s Cabin.

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Young shot 7 under on moving day to share the lead with Rory McIlroy, and now, it seems like he’s just waiting for the tiniest crack in McIlroy’s armor to make his move against him in the finale. The two will be paired together, and as per the Northern Irishman, it is a comfortable pairing.

This confidence urged Jim Nantz to congratulate Young on his performance on Saturday. He even hinted at a return to the Butler Cabin if he maintains the prowess that he showcased in the third round against McIlroy in the final 18 holes. If Young wins, he would stop McIlroy from becoming only the fourth golfer ever to win the Masters back-to-back.

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Young further reflected his mindset when he talked about being the fan favorite at the post-round press conference. He claimed that McIlroy was a world favorite. The cheers for him certainly don’t compare to the cheers for McIlroy. But it’s worth noting that Young has been evolving over the past few years, and his fanbase has grown exponentially.

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Right now, he’s not really trying his hardest to claim a win at the 2026 Masters Tournament. His current objective is to play late and be prepared for any potential victory. However, he appears eager to start on Sunday and pursue a victory.

Cameron Young Reveals His True Feelings Before the Masters Finale

Young began the tournament with a score of 73 on Thursday. It soon changed to a 67 in the second round and, finally, to a 65 by the third. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy shot the same numbers, but in a different order (67, 65, and 73).On turning things around, Young had an honest admission.

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“It’s hard to say. I was ready to go for the week and just got off to one of those starts. Everything I did was not quite right. And this place will really take it to you when it is going that way. Really just a turnaround of some really small things.”

Things began to change for Cameron Young after he became the 1000th unique winner at Greensboro. He later impressed the crowd at the 2025 Ryder Cup. And just a month ago, he captured his first PGA Tour win at THE PLAYERS Championship. These performances helped him achieve a strong stance against the 2025 Masters champion.

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“It certainly has. I feel that I have been around the lead in the major championships for a good few years now. But never here. I played a good round on Sundays a few years ago and finished in the top 10. But never had a chance to win. Yeah, just really excited to get to playing golf tomorrow.”

If Young’s composure in front of the microphone is any indication of his mental state heading into the final round, McIlroy is in for the fight of his life to keep that green jacket. The door is officially open, and Cameron Young has already proven he knows exactly how to step through it.