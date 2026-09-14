‘No Matter the Outcome’: Nelly Korda Issues Honest Statement After Facing Brutal Solheim Cup Loss

Nelly Korda had just lost the Solheim Cup in Europe again. Team USA lost 15-13 to Team Europe at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands on September 13, 2026. The Americans had won the trophy in Virginia two years earlier but could not keep it this time. It was another tough result for the U.S. in Europe, as the Americans have not won a Solheim Cup on European soil since 2015. But just hours after the final putt dropped, Korda shared a message that focused on the good memories instead of the final score.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Always an honor of a lifetime getting to represent the Stars and Stripes,” she wrote. “No matter the outcome this week always creates some of my favorite memories.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This wasn’t the first time Korda has spoken about handling Solheim Cup pressure with perspective. Before the tournament, she said mental toughness and leaning on each other would be key to winning on foreign soil, adding that it’s been some of the most fun she’s had on a golf course, playing for something bigger than herself.

She’s also been open about what team competition takes out of her. After the 2021 Solheim Cup, she said she left burnt out and mentally fatigued, admitting the constant grind under pressure wears on her. So Sunday’s post fits a pattern. Korda has always weighed the toll of competing for her country against what these weeks give her back.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss still hurt, though. Team USA came into the event as the defending champions and were still in the fight going into Sunday. The teams were tied 8-8 after two days of foursomes and four-ball matches, but Europe quickly took control in the singles, winning six of the first eight matches. Lottie Woad’s win over Auston Kim gave Europe the 14½ points it needed to secure the Solheim Cup. Carlota Ciganda then beat Jennifer Kupcho to make the final score 15-13.

But the final score does not show the full story of Korda’s week. On Friday morning, she and Allisen Corpuz beat Charley Hull and rookie Lottie Woad 4&3 in foursomes. The win made Korda and Corpuz the first pairing in Solheim Cup history to win five matches in a row together. Their winning run ended on Saturday morning when Maja Stark and Linn Grant beat them 3&2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Korda also played with Lauren Coughlin in Friday afternoon’s four-ball match. They halved their match against Carlota Ciganda and Julia López Ramírez. On Sunday, Korda won her singles match to give Team USA another point. She finished the Solheim Cup with a 2-1-1 record and 2.5 points, a strong individual week even though the team did not get the result it wanted.

Then came Korda’s Instagram Story. Shortly after the event, she revealed that she had caught a cold, meaning that along with three busy days of match play, travel, and huge crowds, she was also dealing with illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing I hate more than getting a cold and having to travel,” she wrote in her story. “I will be working with 30% of my hearing for a few days now.”

She then asked her followers for some remedies. It was a small, personal moment after a tiring week, one that showed the person behind the World No. 1 ranking. Nelly Korda represented the United States, made Solheim Cup history with Corpuz, earned 2.5 points, and left the Netherlands with a cold and a 15-13 defeat. Team USA did not bring the trophy home, but from her Instagram post, it looks like Korda is already thinking more about what the week gave her than what she lost.