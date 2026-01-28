‘No Mercy’: Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Reveals World No. 1’s Ruthless Competitive Drive

20 PGA Tour wins, over $100 million in earnings, four majors. All before turning 30. Yet caddie Ted Scott’s revelation shows the scariest part about Scottie Scheffler isn’t what he’s accomplished; it’s that he’d compete this hard against literally anyone, even a child.

“If Scottie Scheffler was playing a nine-year-old girl in ping pong, he would want to beat her 21-nothing,” Scott revealed on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. “And then he would apologize afterwards, but while it was going on, he would have no mercy.”

“That’s certainly just the feeling that you get when you compete against him in anything,” Ted Scott explained. “The guy just loves to compete. And because he loves to compete, he wants to be in the mix. He’s super dedicated to preparing for the test.”

He also noted Scheffler’s offseason transformation: “This offseason, I think they worked real hard on his body and it’s probably the best I’ve seen him look as far as setup.”

That preparation paid off immediately as Scheffler won The American Express by four shots at 27-under, claiming his 20th career PGA Tour victory and surpassing $100 million in career earnings. The win placed him alongside Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win four majors and 20 PGA Tour titles before age 30.

Scott’s verdict is clear! “It’s fun to watch somebody so driven to just put himself in contention and to see how hard he works and to get the reward is really neat.” That nine-year-old better watch out.

