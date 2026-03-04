No More Bad Blood as Rickie Fowler Is Honored by Arnold Palmer’s Family Ahead of $20M Event

Rickie Fowler wasn’t in the field at Bay Hill in 2025. No exemption came his way, and he admitted publicly that he was “bummed” about it. On Tuesday, he stood outside Arnold Palmer’s office at the same club, accepting Golf Digest’s Arnie Award from Palmer’s own family. That’s a full circle.

Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis posted the moment on X: Fowler, honored at Bay Hill. Golf Digest gave him the 14th Arnie Award before this week’s $20 million Arnold Palmer Invitational. The award is not about rankings. It is about character and carrying Palmer’s legacy forward.

Jerry Tarde, Golf Digest’s Editor in Chief, put it simply at the ceremony. Palmer stood for kindness, for making people feel welcome. That is what this award is meant to recognize. Past recipients reflect the standard it holds. Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, and broadcaster Jim Nantz have all carried the award home from previous years. Fowler joins that list as the 2026 honoree.

Fowler’s connection with Palmer explains why missing Bay Hill in 2025 mattered. Their first meeting was in 2006, when Fowler was 17 and Palmer was 76. Palmer drove up, shook his hand, and looked him in the eye. Five years later, they played together at the Seminole Pro-Member. Fowler shot 63. Palmer made a bunker shot look easy. The respect was mutual.

The 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational brought them closer. Fowler was in the final group with Tiger Woods, but a triple bogey dropped him to third. He was about to leave when Palmer called him over at the locker room bar. They shared drinks. Woods joined. No one talked about the round. Fowler called it one of his best memories. In 2016, Fowler drove from Jupiter to Orlando just to tell Palmer he would skip the tournament to prepare for the Masters. Palmer was disappointed, but the relationship stayed strong.

“His legacy continues to live on. A lot of stuff I’ve learned from him just by watching how he carried himself, how he interacted, how he treated other people.”

That history is why Tuesday’s ceremony mattered. Fowler came back to Bay Hill this week not because of an exemption or a favor, but because he earned it. Three top-25 finishes in four 2026 starts put him in the field. Missing out in 2025 hurt. Returning in 2026 means more.

How Arnold Palmer’s family endorsed Rickie Fowler’s Arnie Award at Bay Hill

Amy Saunders, Palmer’s daughter and chairwoman of the Arnold Palmer Group, named Fowler as the clear choice for the award, citing both his contributions to golf and his personal connection to Arnold Palmer. She observed their relationship over the years and noted similarities in how Fowler interacted with people. Sam Saunders, Palmer’s grandson and a former Tour player, also spoke to Fowler at the ceremony.

“I know my granddad would be so proud to have you associated with this award, because you truly do embody the spirit of Arnold Palmer, and the game of golf is better because you played it.”

Golf Digest will donate $50,000 to the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation in Fowler’s name. Fowler also receives a bronze sculpture of Palmer by artist Zenos Frudakis. He stated the award will be displayed in his Florida home.

“It means as much to me as any of my wins.”

He tees it up this week alongside Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in a field that pays $4 million to the winner. Last year, the door at Bay Hill was closed. This week, Palmer’s family opened it themselves.