‘No One Cares’: LIV Golf Becomes Punching Bag After Undergoing Major Rebrand

A major rebrand is supposed to create excitement, but for LIV Golf’s Majesticks GC, it just made them a bigger target. While the team celebrated a new era of ‘bravery, ambition, pride, and unity,’ the court of public opinion delivered a swift and brutal verdict.

With the 2026 golf season around the corner, Majesticks Golf Club announced a major change to its outlook on January 7, 2026. As the likes of Ian Poulter, Laurie Canter, et. al. will swing for the team, they will now be part of a bold new brand identity. Introducing a completely revamped set of color palettes, while the team looks pretty upbeat, the fans, unfortunately, do not seem to be on the same page.

In their officially released video, the Majesticks GC introduced a mixture of classic blue, red, and white color palette. From the logo to the designs, everything reflected the fresh new look. Interestingly, this change was not a casual decision.

It coincides with how the team will be fielding an all-United Kingdom lineup in the upcoming season. Honoring the rich sporting and cultural backdrops of the UK, the rebrand exuberates bravery, ambition, pride, and unity, virtues that are highly valued among the Majesticks GC members.

Lee Westwood, who will have the responsibility of leading the team in 2026, looked utterly excited with the team’s new identity.

“This rebrand represents who we are and what we stand for. Golf in the UK has a long and influential history, so it’s great to be bringing that heritage to life through our identity. Alongside a team made up entirely of players from the UK, this makes it a truly special moment and is a strong statement as we move into this next chapter,” said Westwood.

The UK’s star golfer would look to not only focus on the present but also do their duties for a secure future of the team.

While Poulter and Westwood bring in years of experience, the likes of Canter and Sam Horsefield will be the breath of fresh air, ready to soak up all the knowledge they can from the veterans.

Unfortunately, despite all the upbeat vibes among the players, fans are not very pleased with the rebranding. Lashing out at the latest changes, LIV Golf fans resorted to social media.

Fans have a field day bashing Majesticks GC’s latest rebrand

As soon as things went viral, fans flocked to the comments section. One such fan shared their unfiltered opinion on the rebranded logo and said, “Most American looking British logo.” The design itself is self-explanatory!

Another netizen referred to the ratings and took a sarcastic jab. “That oughta boost the ratings.” In 2025, LIV Golf’s TV ratings on the Fox family of networks generally remained extremely low, with a peak US viewership of 484,000 average viewers for the final round of the Miami event in April. Although the Saudi-backed league gained the highest viewership from the Miami event, it was still significantly lower than the typical PGA Tour event viewership.

Another X user criticized the new branding, noting, “Total waste of time. Old colours and logo was better.” They further added that they feel the branding doesn’t need the most attention at the moment, but the team dynamic does. “Knockoff of New York Rangers. Funny how the crappiest teams (Cleeks last year) seem to spend the most time on rebranding. It’s the captains that need to change not the branding,” read their opinion.

Highlighting how one fan has tried to develop their interest towards liking the Tour’s match plays, they shared, “I’ve tried watching and will give it a go again this year. But while the incessant music and drumbeat is a constant distraction, I won’t be watching a lot. 🤷‍♂️”

Majesticks had a tough season last year. They finished in the 11th position in the Team Championship, that too with zero wins and zero podiums. Taking a direct hit at their poor performance, one netizen chimed in, “Will the change stop them all shooting mid 70’s every round?”

Another fan took a blatant dig at Majesticks GC and said, “your local club’s member guest shirt combos would have more buzz.” They seemingly did not like the club’s rebranding and new logo.

Echoing a similar thought, another infuriated fan wrote, “Waste of money. No one cares about Liv or this clown show of a team.”

Despite having a saddening outing last year, strong individual performances from players like Sam Horsfield still keep a lot of fans hopeful about their journey in the upcoming season. However, only time will tell whether they can move past the setbacks and truly rewrite their journey in 2026, not just the branding.