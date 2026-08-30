‘No Penalty’: Rules Official Breaks Silence on Viktor Hovland’s Bunker Grounding Controversy

Viktor Hovland found himself at the center of a rules controversy when close-up television camera footage showed his club incredibly close to the sand before he made his third stroke on the 13th hole. This moment in the final round of the 2026 Tour Championship carried significant weight because the Norwegian was in contention to win the FedEx Cup, and even a single one-stroke penalty could have ruined his chances. He luckily didn’t get a penalty, but that raised eyebrows among viewers. A rules official has now addressed the controversy and explained what the review of the incident revealed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We’ve looked at this video, and it does not appear to us that he touched the sand, so it would not be a penalty in this case,” rules official Mark Dusbabek said, per Golf.com‘s X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dusbabek is referring to a video in which the Norwegian takes the shot from the left bunker on the 13th hole.

Hovland started the par-four 13th hole with a 302-yard tee shot that landed in the right rough. With 136 yards to the hole, the eight-time PGA Tour winner attacked the green, but the ball ended up in the left bunker, where the controversial incident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many viewers felt that the 28-year-old pro’s club touched the sand during the pre-shot routine. The rule in question here is 12.2b: a golfer cannot deliberately touch the sand in the bunker with their hand, club, rake, or any other object. Breaching this rule results in penalties in stroke-play events.

The officials concluded that the club didn’t hit the sand and gave no penalty, yet Hovland still bogeyed the par-four 13th. His bunker shot was a little too powerful and ended up going beyond the hole. With 18 feet, 3 inches to the hole, he took his par putt but missed it by a few inches, resulting in a bogey.

ADVERTISEMENT

After losing momentum here, Hovland once again bogeyed the par-four 17th and lost to Scottie Scheffler.

The Norwegian won the 2026 Travelers Championship by beating the World No. 1 in a playoff on Monday. He even did rowing with some Norwegian fans who arrived in the U.S. to support their football team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This time, though, Scheffler won the Tour Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hovland opened with an outstanding six-under 64, followed by rounds of 66 and 65. On the other hand, Scheffler carded 65-67-66, three strokes behind the leader Hovland entering the final round.

But Scheffler was not the only one the Norwegian golfer had to worry about. Ryan Gerard was one-shot short of the lead, while Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, and Chris Gotterup were all tied with Scheffler at 12-under par after three rounds. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy had surged to 10-under par after his seven-under 63 in the third round.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Hovland never looked in control today. Although he started his round with a bogey, he could only cancel it with one birdie on the eighth of the front nine. On the back nine, he hit two bogeys through 17 for a cumulative score of 13-under par. Scheffler hit six birdies and two bogeys in the final round, finishing 16-under 264 to win the Tour Championship.

The bunker controversy ultimately ended without a penalty for Hovland. While the rules officials found no evidence of the club touching the sand, the Norwegian could not turn his strong position into a second FedEx Cup title.