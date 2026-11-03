‘No Perfect Solution’: DP World Tour CEO Confronts Player Frustration as Ex-LIV Stars Push for Mass Return

Breakaway stars love a grand exit. The comebacks tend to be quieter, and a lot more awkward. In July 2022, Sergio Garcia said he wasn’t feeling loved by the DP World Tour and made it clear he was leaving. Fast forward to today, with LIV Golf’s Saudi funding running dry, and the Spaniard is calling that same circuit home. Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour CEO, is now refereeing that reunion.

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Asked by The Scotsman whether members are right to be irked by talk of players “coming home,” he said: “I listen to what players say, and I understand the sensitivity. It’s got to be as fair as it can be and as merit-based as it can be, but there is probably no perfect solution. Regardless of who the players are, they’ve got to prove themselves in the system. I understand what some players are saying, because things have been said in the past. But if players are ready to say, I’m now ready to be supportive, do good things for the Tour, and try and help, then we have to look at that.”

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Garcia left the DP World Tour in May 2023 and reportedly paid more than $1 million in fines before asking to return. On October 29, he confirmed that he was leaving LIV Golf, and his message made clear where he wanted to go next. He added, “This tour has been a huge part of my career from the very beginning, and I’m proud to call it home again.”

The timing is hard to ignore. LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has said it will fund the league only through 2026.

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Eddie Pepperell was unmoved. After a sarcastic first reaction on X, he followed up: “But his statement today shows a remarkable lack of self-awareness. Like, a stunning amount.”

Marc Warren has 500 DP World Tour appearances behind him and spent the weekend in Mallorca trying to earn his card back after three years away. The return talk clearly stung. “Who is coming home out of that list? None of them as far as I am concerned,” he told The Scotsman.

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Joost Luiten, a six-time winner who sat 67th in the Race to Dubai when he spoke out in October, sees a practical threat. Invites are limited, and every one handed to a returnee is a start someone else loses. “They were very quick to leave, and they were very happy to take the money,” he told Today’s Golfer.

Kinnings insists the invites are misunderstood. They are not a special exemption category; they will not apply to Rolex Series events, and they will target smaller national opens between February and August. His test: “And that is what I mean when I say that we will only consider invites to players who bring genuine value.”

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The harder edge came when he explained why the Tour is being strict at all: “But we also have to protect the Tour against an entity who spent, so we are told, over $7 billion, with one of their aims being to ‘destroy the DP World Tour’.”

Kinnings is relaying what he says he was told, but he did not provide any evidence during the interview. His comments nonetheless frame the policy as a way to protect the Tour rather than punish players.

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But the situation is not simple. Around 15 LIV players, including Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, already have DP World Tour membership. The Tour has also reportedly said it will not accept membership applications from players planning to join LIV 2.0. The deadline for applications is November 16.

Pepperell is not convinced that bringing these players back would help the Tour financially. He said, “None of these players are going to put enough bums on seats or in front of TVs to materially improve the balance sheet in 2027, period.”

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Golf Digest also reported that the PGA Tour owns 30% of European Tour Productions. A clause at the end of 2027 would allow the PGA Tour to return its shares. This could explain why attracting big-name players is important right now. However, the Tour has not confirmed any connection between the two issues.

Captaincy stays shut. “The rule as it stands is that you have to have been in continuous membership to be considered for Captaincy,” Kinnings said, adding that the Tournament Committee is firm it should remain.

Garcia is hoping to make his 11th Ryder Cup appearance at Adare Manor next year. He beat Justin Rose in a playoff to win the 2017 Masters, but he faces a different challenge. He needs to regain the trust of his fellow players. Whether he earns it or gets another chance without proving himself will show how seriously the rules are taken.