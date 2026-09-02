No Victory Needed: Pros Who Proved a Winless Season Can Still Be Great 

Scottie Scheffler finished the 2026 season with a trophy in his hands and another strong case for Player of the Year. But look beyond Scheffler and the top of the leaderboard at East Lake. There is another interesting story. Several players finished the season without winning a trophy but still put together seasons worth remembering, even though they had a winless season.

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There is Si Woo Kim, who rediscovered himself without any Wins. Kim has not won since the 2023 Sony Open, but 2026 may still be the best season of his career. He had 11 top-10 finishes and five podium finishes. He was also in the lead late in the final round of The Open Championship before a few bad swings on the back nine cost him the chance to win.

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Kim finished the season fourth in the FedExCup standings before the BMW Championship. He also reached East Lake for just the third time in his career.

Imago May 23, 2026; McKinney, Texas, USA; Si Woo Kim walks from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Kim explained his improvement better than any stats could.

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“I think my consistency has been different this year,” he said, according to CBS Sports. “So even if I play not great, I’m still in the top 25 some way.”

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He later spoke about choosing consistency over one big win.

“I’d rather take more consistent than one win and so many missed cuts,” Kim said.

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His words show how much his mindset has changed. He is no longer focused only on getting one big win. He has become a player who values playing well week after week.

Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns’s Winless Season

Xander Schauffele’s 2026 season had plenty of strong moments, even without a win. He finished third at The Players Championship, made the top 10 at the Masters and PGA Championship, finished runner-up at the Rocket Classic, and placed inside the top 20 at The Open.

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He also returned to East Lake in 2026 after missing the Tour Championship for the first time in his career the year before. He ended the season with a top-15 finish. He did not win, but he still had a season full of big performances.

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Sam Burns’ season was filled with close calls and disappointment. He ranked fourth on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting and was eighth in FedExCup points heading into the playoffs.

He also finished runner-up at the U.S. Open. Burns is already a five-time PGA Tour winner, but he could not add another title in 2026. Still, his strong results kept him in the conversation among the best players of the year.

Hideki Matsuyama’s Streak Says More Than a Win Ever Could

Hideki Matsuyama’s biggest number of the year was not his trophy count. It was 22. He played 22 events in 2026 and made the cut in all 22. He did not miss a single cut all season.

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Matsuyama also had to deal with a caddie change after his longtime caddie, Shota Hayafuji, was sidelined with a neck injury. Despite that change, Matsuyama stayed consistent throughout the year.

In golf, where one bad round can quickly ruin a week, staying near the top of the leaderboard all season is a big achievement.

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Golf often measures success by trophies, and that makes sense. Scottie Scheffler’s dominant season is proof of that. But Kim, Schauffele, Burns, and Matsuyama showed that a great season does not always need a trophy.

Being consistent, staying in contention, and performing well in big moments also matter. The FedExCup standings showed just how valuable that kind of season can be.