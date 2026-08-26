‘Not a Good Pick’: Golf Fans Slam Jim Furyk’s Shock New Golf Channel Role

Jim Furyk’s role as the Ryder Cup 2027 captain has already put him in the spotlight. But that spotlight has only become brighter with a recent announcement that didn’t seem to sit well with users. The 17-time PGA Tour winner will take on a larger role with Golf Channel starting in 2028, but the fans have their doubts.

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“JUST IN — 17-time PGA Tour winner Jim Furyk has signed a multi-year deal with Golf Channel to take on the role of lead analyst for golf coverage for Major Championships, Signature Events, Championship Series events beginning in 2028 & Live from The Masters,” NUCLR GOLF shared via an X post.

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After the official announcement by Golf Channel, Furyk said that he was “thrilled” with the expansion of his role. He also added that he had really enjoyed the time he had spent so far in the booth. Moving on, he aims to continue developing in the role and improve his analysis to provide better experiences for fans.

Imago March 22, 2012 – Orlando, Fla, USA – Jim Furyk during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 22, 2012 in Orlando, Fla. ..ZUMA PRESS/ Scott A. Miller. Copyright: xScottxA.xMillerx

Tom Knapp, EVP and GM, Golf Channel, praised the 2027 Ryder Cup captain’s skills. Knapp said that Furyk immediately elevated the coverage during his very first event coverage. He also noted that the US Open champion “brings next-level experience and expertise” to the coverage across Golf Channel and USA Network.

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The trial included appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, the U.S. Open, and The Open Championship. He is also expected to close out the year at the Tour Championship before moving into the expanded role.

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The X post reported appointment also comes as Furyk prepares for another major responsibility in golf. He will serve as the United States captain at the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland. This puts him in a high-profile position both inside and outside the broadcast booth.

But while Knapp and others from Golf Channel liked Jim Furyk’s work, many fans certainly did not.

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Fans waste no time calling out Jim Furyk’s broadcasting style

One fan summed up the criticism bluntly, praising him for his merits but doubting his new role.

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“Great golfer, great guy, average announcer. Not a good pick,” the fan said.

Furyk has a very strong resume. After turning pro in 1992, he won 17 events on the PGA Tour, including the 2003 US Open and the 2010 Tour Championship. He is still going strong on the PGA Tour Champions with three titles in 74 starts.

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While his playing career lends him considerable credibility, the former U.S. Open champion’s reserved personality has long shaped how people perceive him. That perception has quickly become the focus of the reaction, as it has followed him into his broadcasting career.

“Boring 😴😴,” another fan said, while a separate reaction added, “Hope he can stay awake.”

There is some basis for that skepticism. The 17-time PGA Tour winner has made it clear that he does not intend to adopt the more confrontational approach associated with former NBC analyst Johnny Miller.

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He said that he is not looking to be over the top with criticism. But he considers questioning a player’s internal drive off-limits, and instead focuses on explaining what is happening on the course and why a player made a particular decision.

While that approach could make Jim Furyk a strong technical analyst, it may not satisfy viewers who expect strong opinions from lead analysts.

“Sucks he’s as boring as it gets. Zing at least had balls,” another fan added.

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The comment reflects that some viewers may not be interested in Furyk’s technical skills. Instead of playing credentials, they may be rooting for someone who can bring an edge to the broadcast.

These comments may be exaggerated social-media digs, but they highlight the entertainment side of the job. Take, for example, Brandel Chamblee, who regularly sparks conversations based on his strong opinions.

The reaction did not stop at criticism of his personality.

“Booooooooo…,” one fan responded to the announcement.

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For now, the fans have made their feelings clear. Whether Furyk’s preparation, experience, and growing comfort in the booth can change that perception will become clearer once he takes on the lead role across golf’s biggest events.