‘Not Allowed on PGA Tour’: LPGA’s Treatment of Caddies Leaves Golf Insider Speechless

Caddies have long fought for better treatment on professional tours, and food has become one of the flashpoints. While PGA Tour players dine in luxury, their caddies have often been left scrambling for subpar meals, limited options, and restricted access. As The Guardian reported over a decade ago, many PGA Tour caddies have had to endure “bad food, shoddy shelters and little in the way of healthcare,” prompting them to become increasingly vocal in demanding improved conditions. The disparity is especially glaring when compared to events like The Masters, where Augusta National famously rolls out the red carpet for caddies each year. There, veteran loopers like Bobby Brown rave about the caddie house’s spread—chicken strips, steak sandwiches, pimento cheese, and egg salad—treating caddies like royalty, if only for one week. But outside of Augusta, many caddies feel like second-class citizens, pushing the PGA Tour to finally step up.

Against this backdrop, a small moment at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic has sparked fresh conversation. As the tournament teed off at Blythefield Country Club on June 12, one insider offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse that caught attention online: LPGA caddies not only get full clubhouse access—they’re even allowed into player dining. The insider shared photos on social media of a buffet that included made-to-order omelets, fresh fruit, and a full breakfast spread—luxuries that many PGA Tour caddies rarely experience on the job.

Ryan French—better known to fans as Monday Q Info—offered this rare behind-the-scenes glimpse that sparked plenty of chatter. French, who’s caddying this week for Daniela Iacobelli, took to social media to highlight a key difference between tours that most fans don’t see. “Pretty awesome part of caddying on LPGA. Caddies are allowed in player dining. (Not allowed on KFT or PGA) this morning there are made to order omelettes, tons of other stuff, any fresh fruit you want,” French wrote on X, alongside photos of a well-stocked breakfast spread that would make even top players jealous.

The Meijer LPGA Classic marks another chapter for Daniela Iacobelli, a Michigan native who regained her LPGA card in 2024 after years spent grinding on the Epson Tour. Her 2025 season through June has been a mix of opportunities and challenges—several starts but no made cuts yet—as she looks to regain full footing on the main tour.

French’s post wasn’t just about the omelettes—it subtly highlighted how LPGA caddies are treated differently from their PGA Tour counterparts. While LPGA events may not boast the same purse sizes, small perks like access to player dining go a long way for caddies, who often cover their own travel expenses and work on much thinner margins than on the men’s circuit. Let’s look at some more of these divides that have been brought to light in the past.

The longstanding PGA-LPGA divide for caddies

French’s light-hearted post taps into a much bigger conversation that’s simmered for years: the gap between how caddies are treated on the LPGA versus the PGA Tour. For years, LPGA caddies have spoken openly about making less money, dealing with tougher travel logistics, and lacking some of the basic amenities offered on the men’s side.

Veteran LPGA caddie Chris McCalmont once pointed out that players often cover more of their caddies’ expenses because their weekly salaries are lower. PGA Tour caddies typically pull in $1,800–2,000 per week in base pay, while LPGA loopers often work for closer to $1,200—and that’s before tournament earnings even enter the equation. Some have even voiced frustration on social media, like former LPGA caddie Jon Bujan, who publicly criticized players who failed to pay caddies properly. Bujan famously wore a “Pay Your Caddie” hat during a major week to bring attention to the issue.

While the LPGA can’t match the financial scale of the PGA Tour, perks like allowing caddies into player dining stand out as small but meaningful gestures that many say reflect a more inclusive culture—one that caddies like French don’t take for granted.