‘Not Been Fair’: DP World Tour Pro Shares How Card Battle Kept Him From His 6-Month-Old Daughter

The DP World Tour’s regular season has officially ended at the Genesis Championship in South Korea, with the top 100 players in the Race to Dubai standings securing their membership for the 2027 season. With only the DP World Tour Play-Offs left to wrap up the campaign, one-time DP World Tour winner David Law can finally breathe a sigh of relief after a nerve-racking battle to retain his card.

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Before teeing it up in South Korea this week, Law sat 97th in the standings. Although he was safe, missing the cut on Friday threatened to complicate his bid to retain his card for 2027. Fortunately, he slipped just two places to finish 99th when the tournament concluded on Sunday, narrowly preserving his playing privileges. Now, Law has opened up about how the nerve-racking battle to keep his card took a toll on his family life.

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“I’m really looking forward to getting home and spending four weeks as a husband and dad rather than my mind just being on trying to keep my job and only seeing the kids for a night every week,” he told the Scotsman. “Yeah, it’s not been fair on them, really. Florence is only six months, and I’ve certainly been away from home for the majority of the last three months, so I have missed a lot of her short life, I guess.”

Law, who is married to Natasha and has three children, knows all too well how difficult life on the DP World Tour can be. After losing his card at the end of 2024, the Scottish golfer regained it through the HotelPlanner Tour in 2025, only to spend much of the 2026 season battling to secure his playing privileges for another year. He played 11 consecutive weeks to close out the regular season, making the cut in nine of those events.

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Overall, Law featured in 30 tournaments this season, making 19 cuts. Despite his relentless efforts, a victory remained out of reach for the Scottish Amateur champion. His best result came at the Hero Indian Open in March, where he finished tied for ninth. While he may not have had the season he hoped for, retaining his DP World Tour card came as “obviously, a huge relief.”

Law feels a “lot of pride” in his achievement, but he admitted that his game had not been at its best throughout the campaign.

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“I didn’t really feel I had my A game all season, to be honest, and, at the end there, it was just a case of grafting away and trying to get points on the board,” he said.

What made his time on the tour even more challenging was the relentless global travel. Competing across more than 25 countries and multiple continents meant constant flights, jet lag, changing climates, and adapting to vastly different course styles. Each demanded a different approach, often placing a premium on precision and course management over sheer power, while unpredictable weather added another layer of difficulty.

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Beyond the travel, the pressure to consistently deliver results and retain his card through the Race to Dubai rankings made every week count. Long stretches on the road also took a physical toll, leaving limited time for recovery, while the strength of the fields demanded sustained mental focus. Together, these challenges made life on tour a true test of endurance, adaptability, and resilience, extending far beyond the ability to strike the ball well.

However, Law wasn’t the only one to have barely earned his card for the 2027 season. Sean Crocker came in at the 100th spot after finishing tied for 34th in South Korea. The biggest story to come out of South Korea this week, though, belonged to someone else entirely.

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Yuto Katsuragawa jumps to 28th after win in South Korea

Japan’s Yuto Katsuragawa produced a remarkable turnaround at the Genesis Championship in South Korea, claiming his second DP World Tour title and jumping 78 places to 28th in the Race to Dubai standings. The victory also secured his tour card for the 2027 season, rescuing him from the uncertainty of retaining his playing privileges.

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Before the triumph, the 28-year-old golfer sat outside the safe zone for keeping his card. In 2025, players finishing inside the top 110 of the Race to Dubai rankings earned their playing privileges for the following season. Katsuragawa’s victory, however, ensured he would not have to rely on his final position to secure his future.

“I’m very happy because to play on the DP World Tour is something I need in my life, and I am very happy to play in Dubai,” Katsuragawa said.

The win also guarantees him a place in both DP World Tour Playoff events in the United Arab Emirates next month, giving him an opportunity to climb further up the standings. That being said, David Law will be enjoying some much-needed family time before he has to return to action next season at the end of next month.