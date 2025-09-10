Not Caitlin Clark or Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood Names Person Whose Message Meant the Most After PGA Tour Breakthrough

The biggest celebration after Rory McIlroy’s green jacket victory was Tommy Fleetwood’s first career win at the Tour Championship. And why wouldn’t it be? After 164 event participations, 45 top-10 finishes, 31 top-5 finishes, and six runner-up finishes, the Englishman finally clinched his first win on the PGA Tour. And with that historic achievement for the golfer, the entire sports universe, including Tiger Woods, LeBron James, Caitlin Clark, and many others, jumped in to congratulate him. But for him, someone else’s smile and joy “touched” him the most.

Recently, at the press conference of the BMW PGA Championship, he was asked about what touched him the most as top names congratulated him. Fleetwood shared with the media, “I think the whole thing touched me more than anything, more than any particular person.” But when asked in particular, he brought his family to the top.

Talking about it, the 34-year-old said, “Not really in particular. As usual, I think the reactions from my family, my closest people, and I think just having the opportunity to — I think more than anything, like again, it’s easy to tell the kids the right thing all the time. But again, being an example that it can happen for you if you keep going, I think more than anything, it was like, I had the opportunity to show my kids what can happen, and then, like you can do it. So I think that was the most important thing to me. That was the thing that touched me the most.” He admits his wife Clare, son Frankie, and stepsons Oscar and Murray are his “biggest supporters.”

On the golf course, Tommy and Clare Fleetwood’s relationship is more than marriage; it’s a true partnership. As his wife and manager, Clare understands the pressures of professional golf and offers both insight and encouragement. For Tommy, her presence is grounding and motivating, bringing stability to his game and comfort in knowing his greatest supporter is right there with him.

His family was present at the Travelers Championship, where Fleetwood was in a solo lead entering the fourth round. But unfortunately, he failed to clinch the title after his final par round and gave away the title to Keegan Bradley. However, at the Tour Championship, they missed the moment of celebration due to Mo, his middle son’s spinal operation. But Fleetwood, despite the most prominent supporters’ presence, has set an example for his kids, which has left him in a great spot personally as well as professionally. Well, not to forget, the top names made the celebration for him even better.

Woods, for his achievements, wrote on X, “Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1.” While joined by James, the NBA superstar, and Clark, the WNBA star. James, for his win, wrote, “Congrats and @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first feeling is something else!” Further, the list was added, including the US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz, the Everton Football Club, Justin Rose, and many others.

Well, it was the most-awaited victory for Tommy Fleetwood, but there is another achievement that is yet to be checked off from his dream. But the golfer is confident and excited to achieve it, as he talked about it before the BMW PGA Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood is hopeful for his next achievement

At the Amgen Irish Open, we all saw how great the support was for the Irishman. Well, similar to McIlroy, Fleetwood will also aim to clinch a victory in front of his home crowd. Fleetwood has 7 DP World Tour and one on the PGA Tour wins, but he hasn’t won any event in front of the home crowd. However, when asked about it, he shared that it is part of his dream list. He said, “Yeah, again, being at home and playing in front of home crowds, and I guess as a goal and a dream, you always picture those moments. The crowd is such a huge part of it and the emotional aspect of it.”

Fleetwood has participated in multiple events teeing in his country, even at the Open Championship. But has failed to clinch the title in front of his home crowd with just the barest of margins. In 2019, Fleetwood finished as the solo runner-up. Further, he added, “So home crowds are a huge part of what we dream of and having opportunities, so yeah, that can be another one to add to the list of things that I haven’t done yet, but I’ll continue to try.”

Well, there are many notable achievements for Fleetwood in front of the home crowd. He was the runner-up at the major and the albatross on the par-5, fourth hole during the BMW PGA Championship. But now, it is a win in front of the home crowd that the golfer will aim for.