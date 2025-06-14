‘Not Doing That’: Keegan Bradley Throws Shade at USGA for U.S. Open Demands He Refuses to Buy

You’d think the US Open would bring out the best in professional golf. Think again. This week at Oakmont has turned into an absolute circus of frustration. Scottie Scheffler smashing his club into the turf? Rory McIlroy hurling his iron like a javelin? Shane Lowry literally throwing microphones? Come on, people. Keegan Bradley had predicted this carnage weeks ago.

At the Memorial Tournament, he admitted he decided against a practice round at Oakmont because “it’s just going to be so brutal.” His assessment proved frighteningly accurate. However, what’s particularly rich about this whole mess is that USGA officials are sitting back, claiming they’re testing players’ mental strength. They’re actually patting themselves on the back for creating this chaos. And Bradley had had enough of their self-congratulatory nonsense.

During Friday’s post-round press conference, he decided he’d heard enough from tournament officials. When asked about the USGA’s suggestion that players need their “15th club between their ears,” Bradley didn’t hold back. Bradley fired back immediately in that press room. “I think that the USGA can say all they want, but we’re professional golfers,” he stated firmly. “This is what we do for a living. I don’t agree with that.”

His frustration runs deeper than just one comment. “I think that we go out here every day and try to be professionals,” Bradley continued. “We know when it comes to a major, whether it’s a U.S. Open, British Open, Masters, PGA, that we have to be on top of our game mentally.” Majors are considered to be the toughest test, and players indeed need to prepare as much mentally as they do physically. Then came his decisive blow: “The USGA is not doing that, we’re doing that.”

The numbers back up Bradley’s frustration. The field averaged a brutal 74.63 in the opening round. Furthermore, only ten players managed to break par. Consequently, the course is delivering exactly what the USGA intended: pure torture.

Professional golfers prepare mentally for months leading up to majors. Subsequently, they don’t need officials lecturing them about mental strength. Instead, they need fair conditions that reward skill over survival.

US Open’s controversial legacy of brutal setups

This tension between players and officials isn’t new. The US Open has sparked similar controversies for decades. Back in 1974, Winged Foot earned the nickname “The Massacre.” That year, no player broke par after the first round. Similarly, Hale Irwin won at seven-over-par total.

Shinnecock Hills created chaos in 2004. The USGA refused to water the greens over the weekend. Consequently, balls constantly rolled off putting surfaces. Ground staff had to water greens between groups—an unprecedented move. More recently, Chambers Bay drew criticism in 2015. Players referred to the greens as “broccoli” due to their bumpy conditions. Additionally, Colin Montgomerie and Ian Poulter publicly blasted the course quality.

Phil Mickelson made his own statement at Shinnecock in 2018. He deliberately hit a moving ball on the 13th green. This action protested what he considered unreasonable pin placements. Each controversy follows the same pattern. First, the USGA creates extreme conditions. Then, players struggle and complain. Finally, officials defend their setup philosophy.

However, Bradley’s comments cut deeper than typical player complaints. He’s challenging the USGA’s fundamental narrative about mental toughness. The governing body loves claiming it tests players’ minds. Yet Bradley argues professionals already possess that strength.

This debate will likely continue long after Oakmont’s rough releases its final victim. Professional golf’s relationship with its toughest test remains complicated and contentious.