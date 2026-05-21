‘Not Going as We Hoped’: Wesley Bryan Opens Up About ‘Stinking’ Start of $1M Creators Tour

When Grant Horvat and the Bryan brothers launched Your Golf Tour on March 25, they made a bold statement with their numbers: 16 creators, four events, and a $1 million stroke-play finale at Wynn Las Vegas. The goal was to show that YouTube golf could stand on its own. The league started strong, with commercial support, a complete roster, and plenty of buzz. But just two months later, one of the founders admits things have not gone as planned.

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“Start of the YGT is not going as we had hoped because we had hoped that it would get off to a more electric start.”

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Wesley Bryan made that admission during a mid-round segment on Brad Dalke’s podcast, with cameras rolling on a course he described as one of the most beautiful he had played. He continued, “We got three of us stinking out here on the golf course. We got you injured in the cart.”

Even though everything looked polished and the cameras were rolling, Bryan still admitted it, showing the frustration of someone who had put a lot into a project and saw it falling short.

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YGT started big. The league launched with 16 players, four captains, and a four-event schedule that wrapped up at Wynn Las Vegas. Sponsors came on board quickly. In May, Wasserman, which manages top Tour players, bought Provisions Golf, the company representing Horvat and the Bryan brothers. This move put YGT’s founders alongside established Tour names and demonstrated real backing. The bar for success was already high, thanks to the Internet Invitational, which got 27 million views in just six episodes.

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For Bryan, the stakes are bigger than just viewership numbers. The PGA Tour suspended him indefinitely in April 2025 after he played in The Duels: Miami, a YouTube event linked to LIV Golf that the Tour said broke its media rights rules. His appeal went nowhere, and the organization’s assistant replied, “no conversation is necessary.” Brooks Koepka returned to the Tour without any trouble, but Bryan was shut out. Bryan had already said he was ready for this and planned to focus fully on YouTube, making YGT not just a side project but the only competitive option he has right now.

In this context, “stinking” is not just about a bad round. It is a co-founder, two months into his most important project since leaving the Tour, admitting on camera that the momentum is still missing.

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Bryan has stayed busy in recent weeks. He took on the role of commissioner for the Q at Myrtle Beach, a qualifier run by creators that offers a sponsor’s exemption into the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, a $4 million PGA Tour event. This move put a player banned from Tour competition in charge of setting eligibility rules for a qualifier that leads directly into the event. The creator infrastructure Bryan is building has real structure and institutional support. Now, the league must see if YGT, as its main event, can deliver the competitive excitement that this infrastructure needs.

Wesley Bryan’s YGT and the startup test every alternative golf league faces

Creator Golf is not the first to face this issue. Every new league in golf has struggled with the same credibility gap: the gap between what they promise and what viewers actually experience. LIV Golf brought in big names and large contracts, but for two seasons, it could not shake the sense that its events lacked real tension. The product looked polished, but the atmosphere felt forced.

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YGT now faces a similar test, but from the other side. LIV tried to add excitement to established players. YGT is asking entertainers to create real competition. The Bryan brothers and Horvat built their following on relaxed, approachable golf. When competition becomes real, the tone changes. Banter fades, body language shifts, and the easy pace disappears under the pressure of a real leaderboard. The PGA Tour has made its position clear by refusing Horvat’s exemption and suspending Wesley over a YouTube event. YGT stands alone. If the competition does not deliver, there is no institutional support.

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Wesley Bryan admitted the start was not electric. That is a fair assessment, but it does not decide the league’s future. The full schedule is still ahead, and the main prize has yet to be played for. One honest comment does not end the story. What matters now is whether YGT can create real stakes. Launching is easy. Building something people care about is the real challenge.