‘Not Going to Share Anything’: Jon Rahm Dodges Question About His LIV Golf Future Amid Mounting Legal Battles

Jon Rahm’s LIV entry was significant; his departure would add pressure to a league already facing investor and legal challenges. It has been 3 months since Saudi’s PIF pulled its funding for LIV Golf. With billions away from LIV’s budget, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed exited early. However, the top two golfers in the league, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, showed their trust in the league and stayed. But Rahm’s cryptic response to a simple question may reveal more than his words.

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Rahm is coming off a mediocre performance at the 154th Open, finishing T46 with rounds of 69-67-70-74. At JCB Golf Club, Rahm was asked if he would still don the LIV colors in 2027. He neither confirmed nor denied.

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“I’m not going to share anything that I can’t share with you guys right now.”

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This gives nothing; the Spaniard may be a LIV pro from next year or, who knows, the PGA Tour might welcome him too.

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While he was secretive about his uncertain future, Rahm believes in LIV Golf. The league’s financial situation has not been a secret. CEO Scott O’Neil has tried everything to attract new investors, and even asked Bryson DeChambeau for help, but nothing has worked out for him. He needs $300 million now to keep the league afloat in 2027.

Despite all doors being shut, Rahm is ‘optimistic’ about LIV’s future.

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“I play a game for a living. I can’t really be too upset about how things are going in life. Even though I’m very frustrated on the course very often, off the course I’m very different to what a lot of people think.”

Rahm’s silence on 2027 contrasts sharply with his public optimism about LIV’s survival. With no new investors, Rahm’s next contract likely won’t match his $500M deal.

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LIV Golf faces dozens of financial and legal obstacles. 24 hours before the UK event, LIV was served a notice for alleged unpaid dues.

Mobii Systems Group Ltd., which provided the ‘Any Shot, Any Time’ feature during LIV’s broadcasts, has sued the league for $1.13 million. The company alleges that LIV didn’t pay $820,600 in licensing fees plus $104,500 in usage fees. It doesn’t stop there. The tech company is seeking an additional $209,531 in lost revenue for the remaining six events in 2026 after LIV Golf breached its two-year contract, set to expire on Dec. 31.

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LIV is facing another lawsuit from World Golf Group (WGG) and Premier Golf League (PGL). Both parties allege LIV has stolen their concept of World Golf. As the league faces these complicated legal issues, the Asian Tour, which until recently served as LIV’s feeder league, has signed a new deal with the PGA and DP World Tour until 2029—another massive setback for LIV. LIV Golf has many problems to solve, and amid the current situation, it seems players may have to help with their money. But would they? As Rahm said, “never say never.”