‘Not Ideal’: Justin Thomas Addresses Troubling Flaw During PGA Tour Hiatus After Honest Admission

Justin Thomas only recently made a return to golf after his back surgery in late 2025. His T4 finish at the PGA Championship 2026 hints that he is getting back in form. However, he is taking it slow and taking a break from the PGA Tour this week to work on his swing mechanics, which, according to him, had some flaws. And in true Thomas fashion, he is explaining every flaw himself.

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“Nice week off to hone in and work on some mechanics I’ve been feeling the last month or so. Really been trying to work on keeping my hands and body moving in sync and not letting my arms run up and long at the top of my backswing. When they do that, I tend to not have as much control on the way down, with my tendency being to hang back and stand up on the way down while I throw my hands at it. Not ideal or very consistent,” the American professional wrote, sharing a carousel post of his practice videos.

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The honesty stands out immediately. Many professionals keep swing discussions vague in public, be it Jim Furyk trying to avoid discussions around his swing that many called the “ugliest” or Ken Venturi, who criticized textbook swings while defending his own. Justin Thomas, instead, openly admitted that his swing has been affecting his consistency since returning from injury, as he is still not fully over it.

After the surgery, he was cleared for full golf activity in February, but he made his return to the PGA Tour during the Florida swing. The Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026 was his first event this season. However, it ended in a 7-over 79, a performance he later admitted “kind of s***s,” which is why he is trying to drop his regular go-to swing.

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Yes, what he is trying to work on is his feel-good swing, which he explained at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open and then at the 2025 Players Championship, too.

“Width [in my right arm] is something I’ve always tried to work on in my swing. I have a tendency, especially with longer clubs, to get long. My arms kind of run on. If I can keep the width, it’s harder for my backswing to get too long,” he said.

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That’s why one of the videos uploaded by Justin Thomas shows him practicing only with his right hand before the final swing.

When Thomas hangs back and throws his hands, the clubface fights to square. This leads to sliced or pulled passes at greens and inconsistent low‑point control. Thus, he is shortening the takeaway slightly so the club stays on plane and avoids extreme steepness.

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In the practice clips he uploaded, Justin Thomas can be seen exaggerating width, rolling the clubface open, and using extreme feel moves to re‑program his hand‑body relationship. For someone like JT, whose biggest strengths include iron‑controlled scoring and the tightened hand‑body sync, his dispersion should shrink.

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While he is focused on working on the mechanics, he is not going all out on it by hitting more balls.

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“Lots of reps like these videos of fewer balls hit, but really focusing on where I’m feeling the club (butt end of the grip, handle, hands, arms, shaft of the club, etc) and my body as I swing,” he added.

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He usually uses alignment aids, gates, and even pool‑noodle barriers to keep his swing plane inside his desired parameters during such intense practice rounds. But this time, he is also relying on off-course support from his trainer, Kolby Wayne, who is tasked with customizing his gym routine to accommodate the change in mechanics.

However, the question on every golf fan’s mind is where he could put these changes into action.

Where will Justin Thomas play next?

After the PGA Championship 2026, JT is taking a week off by sitting out of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. However, he is not taking a long hiatus. Fans could see him back in action at next week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. The event, running from May 28 to May 31, 2026, lists Justin Thomas in the field.

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He is eligible to play the event as a PGA Championship winner from the last 5 editions. JT won it in 2022, which exempts him until next year.

Besides that, the 16x PGA Tour winner is also playing in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. The DP World Tour announced his name alongside Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland as confirmed entries.

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Speaking on the same, JT said that he got the opportunity to play in Scotland right after he turned professional. So, he enjoys coming back to the country as part of the exciting two weeks in the UK.

With upcoming starts at Colonial and the Genesis Scottish Open, Justin Thomas will soon get the chance to test whether these swing tweaks are working for him. If his recent PGA Championship finish was a glimpse, this practice grind suggests he is determined to make consistency the foundation of his comeback.