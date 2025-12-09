‘Not My Fight’: Max Homa Makes Feelings Clear on Colt Knost Amateur-Status Drama

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Colt Knost has gone from interviewing golf’s biggest names to becoming the story himself. The reason we all know is his attempt to regain amateur status. This has garnered a lot of attention, and the most recent one to speak on this is Max Homa, with whom Knost once played a friendly game at the Barstool Classic in Arizona. Homa’s take is brutally honest.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He lives by us. We play golf with him all the time, and Colt’s the best, but his golf game’s obviously gone south since having nine other jobs in the media space,” Homa said on the We Need a Fourth podcast hosted by Brian Baumgartner, Cooper Manning, and Kenny Mayne. “It’s not like he’s hitting it any further than he used to.” Then came his blunt response on the amateur bit.

“I don’t mean this in, like, a callous way, but I don’t fucking care.” He noted that he has too much going on in his own life and others’ lives, “so it’s just not my fight.” While he understands both sides—”It would suck” if Knost couldn’t compete again, but it would also be tough to compete against someone as talented as Colt. “I get both sides, but I just don’t fucking care enough to have an opinion,” Homa told Baumgartner, Manning, and Mayne.

ADVERTISEMENT

Homa has his own priorities to focus on. He recently expressed interest in playing the Australian Open in 2026, posting on Instagram that the tournament “looks heavenly” after seeing online coverage. His focus remains on his game and plans rather than debates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Need a Fourth (@weneedafourthshow) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Although the conversation around amateur status is not going away. The USGA can reinstate amateur status but may deny applications, as Craig Winter, the USGA’s senior director of Rules of Golf and amateur status, said that former professionals face closer scrutiny. The main concern is keeping competition fair and whether ex-Tour players have an unfair advantage in amateur events that could lead to major championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Homa chooses to stay on the sidelines of this debate, not everyone in the golf world is taking the same approach.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Max Homa sits back, and Paige Spiranac stirs the pot

After Knost’s round at the 2025 Grass League Championship in Tempe, Arizona, she confronted him. When Colt Knost hit a slow tee shot, Spiranac asked, “Is that why you’re trying to get your AM status back?” Her tone was sharp, not just curious.

Knost responded with humor, saying, “Haters gonna hate… Trying to just get out here and play a few more tournaments occasionally. And I figured the AM route was the best way to go.” His response did not help calm the larger debate. Many believe former pros have an unfair edge when they come back to compete as amateurs.

Homa and Spiranac take different approaches. Homa thinks this is someone else’s drama and stays quiet, while Spiranac sees it as a public issue worth discussing. She uses her platform to highlight the argument, which adds more tension to Colt Knost’s desire to become an amateur again.