‘Not Proud’: Max Homa Addresses Angry Outburst After Facing Immediate Criticism

In professional golf, a player’s public standards are truly revealed when they are put to the test. Max Homa, who has won six times on the PGA Tour, made his views clear at a press conference before the RBC Heritage. He spoke directly and confidently about what on-course outbursts say about the players involved. But on Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, he faced a moment that would challenge the standard he had set.

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“I don’t like when people break clubs. I don’t like when people beat up the golf course, because we deal with it, and I think the breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled.” Max Homa made this statement on Wednesday. Four days later, during the final round at Harbour Town Golf Links, he threw his club on the 15th hole. The difference between what he said and what he did became the main story.

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By recent standards in golf, the incident was minor. On the par-5 15th, Homa’s tee shot landed in a tree-filled waste area. After his next shot failed to reach the fairway, he threw his club down. It bounced about 15 yards, landed softly in the sand, and did not damage the course. He made a bogey on the hole, shot a 2-under 69 for the day, and finished the tournament at 1-under, tied for 69th place. After his round, he did not speak to reporters.

March 7, 2025: Max Homa reacts to his shot from the 1st tee during second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard held at Arnold Palmer s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, FL. Romeo T Guzman/CSM Orlando USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20250307_faf_cg2_065 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

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Homa was clear that damaging the course is the most serious offense, as it impacts every player who follows. He admitted his own frustration after slipping and called for higher standards among players. The incident at the 15th hole at Harbour Town only made things more complicated.

Homa made these comments in direct response to what happened at Augusta National the week before. During the final round of the Masters, Sergio Garcia hit his drive into a fairway bunker on the par-5 second hole, slammed his driver into the tee box twice, and then smashed the club head into a water cooler, breaking it off the shaft.

On the fourth tee at Augusta, Geoff Yang, chairman of the Masters competitions committee, issued Garcia a formal code-of-conduct warning, the first in the tournament’s history. Garcia was not permitted to replace the broken driver and played the remaining 16 holes without it. He shot 75, finished 8-over for the week, and placed 52nd among the 54 players who made the cut. A second violation would have carried a two-shot penalty, with a third meaning disqualification.

“Just obviously not super proud of it, but sometimes it happens.”

That was Garcia’s post-round assessment. Two days later, on social media, he issued a formal apology.

“I regret the way I acted and it has no place in our game.”

The apology was more direct than his initial response. For those following his record, the Masters was not an isolated incident.

Sergio Garcia’s long record and what Max Homa’s contradiction means for golf’s conduct debate

Garcia has now broken clubs in back-to-back majors. At the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, he snapped his driver on the par-5 second hole during the final round. It was the same hole number as at Augusta, just in a different country, with the same outcome. Earlier, in 2019, he was disqualified from the Saudi International for damaging several greens in frustration. That remains the harshest penalty he has faced so far.

This pattern is not new. In 2001 at the World Match Play, Garcia kicked off his shoe and nearly hit an official. At a World Golf Championship at Doral, he spat into a cup after a three-putt. These incidents are all part of the same ongoing issue.

The majors now have a code-of-conduct framework designed for exactly these situations. The Masters was the first to use it, and the PGA Championship at Aronimink is expected to do the same. But the main issue remains: does accountability mean anything without real consequences? Garcia apologized. Homa set a standard, did not meet it, and did not comment further. Both actions matter for the Tour, but neither fully addresses the problem.

Golf is a frustrating game. Homa admitted as much, but after Sunday, those words took on a different meaning.