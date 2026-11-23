Being the best in women’s golf comes with its own set of expectations, but even the most dominant players cannot win every week. Nelly Korda knows that better than most, having experienced both the highs of a historic winning run and the scrutiny that followed when the trophies stopped coming. After the 2026 CME Group Tour Championship, World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul reminded everyone how difficult that position can be.

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Thitikul’s comments came after she secured her third consecutive CME Group Tour Championship title at Tiburón Golf Club. While the Thai star had plenty to celebrate after another dominant performance, her post-round press conference also highlighted the pressure her playing partner faced throughout the final round. Korda entered Sunday with an opportunity to secure the final point needed for LPGA Hall of Fame qualification, but the milestone remained just out of reach.

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“What Nelly has done so far a really incredible. She’s just like 28 I guess, her age, and then just maybe — just only one point away from the Hall of Fame, which is insane. I mean, she is one of the best golf swing, the best golf like so far. I really respect and looked up to her sometime, like the position that she was. It’s really difficult. It’s a lot of expectations, eyes on her. Everyone expect her to win every week, which is, you know, which is not realistic,” Jeeno Thitikul said about playing with Nelly Korda and the expectations fans have from her.

The final round at Tiburón carried considerable significance for both players. Thitikul chased another historic victory, while Korda had a chance to complete her Hall of Fame qualification. Their pairing as the world Nos. 1 and 2 naturally attracted considerable attention, with spectators following Korda’s every move as she attempted to reach the milestone.

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However, Thitikul believed the occasion should not have felt particularly different from any other tournament.

Asked whether playing alongside Korda, given what was at stake and the crowds watching, made the round feel bigger than a typical non-major Sunday, the Thai golfer explained that both players had the same responsibility.

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“I think should be feel not different than just normal tournament. Even going to be in a major I don’t think we feel different. Like we do our job. I do my job. She doing her job,” Jeeno Thitikul said.

She also acknowledged that the crowd would naturally be more supportive of Korda, given the Hall of Fame storyline surrounding her.

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Much of the pressure surrounding Nelly Korda can be traced back to her remarkable 2024 campaign. She won seven times that season, recording the most LPGA victories in a single year in 17 years. Her achievements included five consecutive tournament victories and a major championship triumph at the Chevron Championship.

Such dominance naturally changed how people viewed her performances. Korda became the player everyone wanted to beat and many expected to win, regardless of the tournament or competition.

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The contrast became particularly noticeable in 2025. Despite maintaining impressive statistical performances, Korda finished the season without a victory. She later recalled people entering her press conferences and pointing out that her numbers remained strong, but she finished the year with “zero trophies.”

That reaction illustrated how quickly expectations can change the perception of a player’s season. A golfer capable of consistently competing at the highest level can still face criticism when results don’t match an extraordinary previous campaign.

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Korda has also spoken openly about managing external pressure. After the 2025 season, she discussed the challenge of dealing with expectations and outside noise. The World No. 1 explained that her approach was to stick to what she knew best and keep things simple.

She shared similar views about the Hall of Fame storyline.

Before the final round, Korda had already made it clear she didn’t want the milestone to become a deadline.

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“This isn’t my last tournament. I still have a few more years out here, a lot more years. So it’s not a clock. I’m just going to go out and have fun,” she said.

Jeeno Thitikul not only understands that point of view; she also admires Korda beyond her accomplishments.

The two have developed a competitive yet respectful relationship, having shared the final-round pairing at the previous CME Group Tour Championship.

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At the 2025 edition, Thitikul entered Sunday with a six-shot advantage over Korda. The Thai golfer maintained her dominance and eventually won by four strokes, while Korda closed with a 68. They were the final pairing in the second-to-last group that Sunday, with Thitikul starting at 22-under and Korda at 16-under.

“I feel like to play with her — I think I play with her on the final round last year, too. We did have fun. I mean, I did kind of like play with her. I love playing with her. She’s playing fast. It’s just nice,” Jeeno Thitikul added.

She also highlighted the significance of having the world’s two best players competing together, adding that it was good for spectators to see the Nos. 1 and 2 sharing a group.

That appreciation was particularly meaningful given the result. Thitikul had once again beaten Nelly Korda on the final day, but her comments showed that their rivalry did not come at the expense of mutual respect.