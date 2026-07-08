‘Not So Concerned’: Brooks Koepka Distances Himself From Jon Rahm’s PGA TOUR Return Conversation

Brooks Koepka joined LIV Golf in 2022 and became one of its marquee names alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. However, on December 23, 2025, he left the breakaway league to rejoin the PGA. Now that he is back, he does not want to do anything with LIV Golf or the professionals playing in the league, and his comments about Rahm and others prove that.

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Ahead of the Scottish Open, the American professional attended a press conference where he was asked whether Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, and many other LIV golfers playing Genesis could be a sign of normalcy, with the big names back on the PGA Tour, or if the five-time major winner would want to see that.

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“I’m not a part of those conversations, so I don’t know,” Brooks Koepka said. “I don’t have an opinion either way. I’m more focused on myself. I think that’s the one thing I think I’ve learned through all of this is if I can just focus on myself and be the best golfer, best father, husband, whatever, I’m doing more than I want to do right now, and being present with them and play good golf. I feel like that’s all that matters to me. What happens to everybody else, I’m not so concerned with.”

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LIV Golf’s future is shaky: PIF cut funding for 2027, the league postponed its New Orleans event, and rumors of bankruptcy loom. In fact, every effort made by CEO Scott O’Neil and his team to raise funds and stay afloat in 2027 is going in vain. Most recently, the league was hit by a lawsuit and is undergoing major staffing changes.

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Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed were among the first to exit LIV Golf as its financial crisis deepened. More often than not, the nine-time PGA Tour winner avoids inflammatory or ideological commentary on the rebel league and its position.

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For instance, at the 2026 Zurich Classic, he directly dismissed questions about the rumors surrounding LIV Golf’s funding.

“Yeah, I’m not there, so I can’t speak for anything they’re doing.”

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As the 36-year-old said, all he wants to do right now is focus on his own game and his family. One term he accepted while returning was that he wouldn’t play any Signature Events this year. His place in Signature Events for next year depends on where he finishes in the FedEx Cup rankings. He knows that playing good golf will only get him there.

“I feel like, I’ve said it multiple times, good play takes care of itself. I’ve got an opportunity to go out there and go play well this week. And next week is a major, so it’s a lot more opportunity to kind of move up the board, I guess, and just looking forward to that, and then hopefully kind of finish out the year pretty strong,” the American golfer said on qualifying to play Signature Events.

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He would want to get that focus together and play well this week. The five-time major winner is playing in the Scottish Open after an 11-year hiatus. He last played here from 2013 to 2015. While there were some rumors about his withdrawal from the event, he is here and will try to improve his FedExCup rankings from his current 81st position.